Novo Nordisk to cut staff at Irish business

Novo Nordisk has notified the Irish Government of collective job losses. Photograph: SERGEI GAPON/AFP via Getty Images

Drugmaker Novo Nordisk is set to cut jobs at its Irish unit.

The Danish firm notified the Department of Enterprise of collective redundancies on September 10th, a department spokesman said in response to questions.

While it is not yet clear how many jobs will go at the company’s operation here, businesses are required to notify the Government if more than 30 jobs are being cut.

The firm, which counts blockbuster weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy among its products, employs around 400 people in Athlone, Co Westmeath.

Staff there were briefed on Monday that up to 75 jobs could go, The Westmeath Independent reported.

“Out of respect for the employees involved, we will not share additional details about individual sites or areas,” a Novo Nordisk spokeswoman said in a statement.

“This process takes time, and our highest priority is to support our employees.

“We are assessing all business areas and regions to simplify structures, reduce duplication, and sharpen focus. These organisational changes will allow Novo Nordisk’s teams to work more efficiently and focus on what matters most: driving innovation and reaching many more patients,” she added.

The Danish firm has struggled amid rising competition in recent months. It said it planned to cut 11.5 per cent of its workforce globally – about 9,000 staff – earlier this month.

As recently as June, Novo Nordisk was Europe’s most valuable public company, as it saw huge demand for its weight loss drugs. Yet it has struggled for months amid weaker than expected demand from the key US market and growth from rivals, especially Lilly.

The company forced out chief executive Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen in May after a weak earnings report but that has done little to arrest the decline in sales.

Under new boss Maziar Mike Doustdar, the company froze hiring in August and warned job cuts may follow. Three weeks ago the company ordered staff back to the office full time.

The company has also told staff to accept demotions if they want to keep their jobs, according to Bloomberg News. The new terms and conditions are said to involve pay cuts and potential loss of management responsibilities.

Novo Nordisk shares have dropped about 45 per cent so far this year, leaving the company with a market capitalisation of about €209 billion.

The job cuts will come at a worrying time for Ireland’s pharmaceutical centre given uncertainties around exports to the United States. US president Donald Trump last week said he would impose a 100 per cent tariff on branded drugs imported into the US before a White House official later clarified that trade with the EU and other countries that had agreed trade deals were not impacted.