Business

Cornmarket acquires Marsh Ireland’s general insurance business

Financial services broker has been on the acquisition trail in recent times

Cornmarket works with public sector trade unions to provide services to more than 240,000 clients. Photograph: Getty Images
Cornmarket works with public sector trade unions to provide services to more than 240,000 clients. Photograph: Getty Images
Ian Curran
Fri Sept 26 2025 - 06:00

Cornmarket, the Irish Life-owned public sector financial services broker, has acquired brokerage Marsh Ireland’s general insurance business for an undisclosed sum as market consolidation continues apace.

The deal, which did not require regulatory approval, will see 20 Marsh Ireland staff join Cornmarket, bringing to more than 500 the Dublin-headquartered group’s headcount.

Cornmarket said it will integrate Dublin 2-based Marsh’s general insurance portfolio – which includes motor, home, travel and van insurance – into its own.

All affected Marsh customers have been informed of the change, it said.

READ MORE

Government warned to scale back spending

Is sovereign AI the answer for Ireland?

Bank of Ireland makes unlikely dash to IT winners’ circle

How Aer Lingus made its way onto pages of New York Times for the wrong reasons

The deal “significantly strengthens Cornmarket’s position as one of Ireland’s leading financial services brokers”, the group said in a statement.

“This acquisition represents a key milestone in our strategy to scale and diversify our business,” said Ivan Ahern, managing director at Cornmarket.

The NFL comes to Dublin: How it became the richest sports league in the world

Listen | 26:19

“By welcoming Marsh’s public sector and personal insurance customers into the Cornmarket family, we are not only expanding our reach but also enhancing the depth of service we can offer.

“This deal underlines our commitment to growth through value-driven partnerships and reinforces our commitment to providing trusted, tailored financial solutions to individuals across Ireland.”

Cornmarket, which works with public sector trade unions to provide services to more than 240,000 clients, has been on the acquisition trail over the past decade.

In 2023, it acquired KD Retirement Services – a Dublin-based retirement planning business and financial adviser focused on members of the Irish Prison Service – for an undisclosed sum.

It followed the 2020 acquisition of Scottish firm EIS Financial Services, a Scottish broker focused on teacher and lecturer members of the EIS trade union. Cornmarket also acquired Penpro, a financial adviser and services provider to members of the Garda Representative Association, in 2016.

Group revenues at Cornmarket topped €71.7 million last year, according to accounts filed recently, up 8.6 per cent from 2023. After-tax profits jumped by more than 9 per cent to €14.3 million.

The deal comes against a backdrop of rapid consolidation across the wider brokerage industry, with a slew of acquisitions and mergers over recent years.

Earlier this week, the Dublin-based European arm of Ardonagh, whose parent owns the Arachas corporate insurance broker here, announced an agreement to buy French peer Groupe Leader Insurance.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

Ian Curran

Ian Curran

Ian Curran is a Business reporter with The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning