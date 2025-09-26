Cornmarket acquires Marsh Ireland’s general insurance business

Cornmarket works with public sector trade unions to provide services to more than 240,000 clients. Photograph: Getty Images

Cornmarket, the Irish Life-owned public sector financial services broker, has acquired brokerage Marsh Ireland’s general insurance business for an undisclosed sum as market consolidation continues apace.

The deal, which did not require regulatory approval, will see 20 Marsh Ireland staff join Cornmarket, bringing to more than 500 the Dublin-headquartered group’s headcount.

Cornmarket said it will integrate Dublin 2-based Marsh’s general insurance portfolio – which includes motor, home, travel and van insurance – into its own.

All affected Marsh customers have been informed of the change, it said.

The deal “significantly strengthens Cornmarket’s position as one of Ireland’s leading financial services brokers”, the group said in a statement.

“This acquisition represents a key milestone in our strategy to scale and diversify our business,” said Ivan Ahern, managing director at Cornmarket.

The NFL comes to Dublin: How it became the richest sports league in the world Listen | 26:19

“By welcoming Marsh’s public sector and personal insurance customers into the Cornmarket family, we are not only expanding our reach but also enhancing the depth of service we can offer.

“This deal underlines our commitment to growth through value-driven partnerships and reinforces our commitment to providing trusted, tailored financial solutions to individuals across Ireland.”

Cornmarket, which works with public sector trade unions to provide services to more than 240,000 clients, has been on the acquisition trail over the past decade.

In 2023, it acquired KD Retirement Services – a Dublin-based retirement planning business and financial adviser focused on members of the Irish Prison Service – for an undisclosed sum.

It followed the 2020 acquisition of Scottish firm EIS Financial Services, a Scottish broker focused on teacher and lecturer members of the EIS trade union. Cornmarket also acquired Penpro, a financial adviser and services provider to members of the Garda Representative Association, in 2016.

Group revenues at Cornmarket topped €71.7 million last year, according to accounts filed recently, up 8.6 per cent from 2023. After-tax profits jumped by more than 9 per cent to €14.3 million.

The deal comes against a backdrop of rapid consolidation across the wider brokerage industry, with a slew of acquisitions and mergers over recent years.

Earlier this week, the Dublin-based European arm of Ardonagh, whose parent owns the Arachas corporate insurance broker here, announced an agreement to buy French peer Groupe Leader Insurance.