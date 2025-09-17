‘Delay is fatal’ to Dublin revitalisation plans, says David McRedmond

An Post CEO David McRedmond, who was independent chair of the Dublin City Taskforce Report, speaking to the media during the launch of the report at the GPO last year. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“Delay is fatal” to the Dublin taskforce’s recommendations to revitalise the capital city, An Post chief executive David McRedmond has said, calling on the Government to set €1 billion aside in Budget 2026 to deliver the plan. Ian Curran reports.

Five years after German bank Wirecard collapsed, the man accused of leaving a €1.9 billion hole in its balance sheet is now living as a Russian intelligence officer – or asset – in Moscow. Derek Scally has the details.

Do you know how to use your smart meter? It could save you hundreds of euro, according to Joanne Hunt in our weekly Money Matters feature. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

DAA’s board has reached a deal with chief executive, Kenny Jacobs, that would see him leave the airport operator by mutual agreement with an exit package of close to €1 million. It now needs ministerial approval. Joe Brennan, Martin Wall and Arthur Beesley have the details.

Germany’s Union Investment has commenced work on a substantial redevelopment of Meta’s former south docklands headquarters that is expected to take 18 months to complete, and cost in the region of €70 million. Ronald Quinlan has the details.

Sticking with commercial property, Ronald reports on an office investment at Elmpark in south Dublin that has been put up for sale with an €18.5 million price tag.

Ireland’s data centre appeal “is fading” with the surge in electricity demand placing “unprecedented pressure” on the national grid, and Government reforms likely to lead to a short-term reliance on gas, according to a report by Barclays. Colin Gleeson reports.

The recent deal involving David Lloyd gyms shows the strains on private equity’s business model, writes FT columnist Katie Martin.

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of homes aimed towards the upper end of Dublin’s residential property market may be interested in the sale of Lurganbrae, a period residence on a 0.68-hectare (1.7-acre) site in Shankill, writes Ronald Quinlan.