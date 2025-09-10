South Dublin site with scope for up to 41 homes seeks €2.25m

An aerial view of the Lurganbrae site on the Old Dublin Road, Shankill, Dublin 18

Developers and investors involved in the delivery of homes aimed towards the upper end of the capital’s residential property market may be interested in the sale of Lurganbrae, a period residence on a 0.68-hectare (1.7-acre) site in Shankill, Dublin 18.

Located on the Old Dublin Road, the subject site, which is guiding at €2.25 million through Lisney Commercial Real Estate, offers the potential to accommodate between 26 and 41 new homes (subject to planning permission), according to a feasibility study prepared by EML Architects.

The site is zoned “Objective A” under the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Development Plan 2022-2028. The aim of this designation is to “provide residential development and improve residential amenity while protecting existing residential amenities”.

Lurganbrae is located about 1.5km from Shankill village. The site is readily accessible, with Shankill Dart station approximately 1km away and the Luas Green Line terminus at Cherrywood about 2.5km away. The property sits near the N11/M11.