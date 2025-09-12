DAA’s Jacobs engages lawyers and what next for France amid turmoil?

A demonstration in Pau, France this week. France is facing worsening turmoil after prime minister Francois Bayou was ousted this week. Photograph: QUENTIN TOP/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

A day after The Irish Times reported on a rift emerging between DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs and other members of the authority’s board, Joe Brennan, Arthur Beesley and Martin Wall report that Mr Jacobs has engaged law firm Arthur Cox to represent him in negotiations with the company, which may lead to his exit after less than three years, according to multiple sources.

A major bounce in mortgage activity was the key driver as credit unions issued loans worth €734 million in the three months to June, driving their total loan book past a record that had stood since 2008. Colin Gleeson reports.

New home construction slumped in the first six months of the year, new data from Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland shows, amid a slowdown in the wider construction sector. Ciara O’Brien has the story.

More and more countries are hiking taxes to pay for increased public spending tied to healthcare and an ageing population, according to an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development report published on Thursday.

Government spending jumped by 54 per cent, or €36 billion, between 2019 and 2024, with increases in day-to-day spending on public services accounting for the lion’s share, the Government’s latest Medium-Term Expenditure Framework has indicated. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

In Business This Week, Ian Curran meets TG4 árd stiúrthóir Deirdre Ní Choistín to discuss her plans for the station.

After a week of tumult in French politics, in Agenda, Naomi O’Leary investigates the mounting problems facing the country.

Meanwhile in his column, Eoin looks at why France is now widely seen as the sick man of Europe.

It is less than a month to budget day now, and it seems like every day there is a new kite being flown from Government or a new request from a lobby group going into Merrion Street. But what can families with young children expect to see from Budget 2026? In Smart Money, Cliff Taylor looks at what may be in store.

Ireland is set to miss out on Ryanair‘s plans to build two €400 million jet engine maintenance facilities in Europe, with neither of them likely to land in Ireland, according to CEO Michael O’Leary. Hugh Dooley has the details.

Hugh also reports that Mr O’Leary called for a strong European response to Russia flying drones in Polish airspace this week, warning of the possible disruption to European air travel. He spoke at the carrier’s AGM in Dublin.

The European Central Bank has left euro zone interest rates on hold for a second straight month as it weighs up the outlook for inflation amid a slowdown in trade and political turmoil in France. Eoin has the story.

Ireland’s largest estate agent Sherry FitzGerald has appointed Marian Finnegan as its new chief executive. She is currently managing director of residential and advisory with the property group. Ciarán Hancock reports.

