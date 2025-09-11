Sherry FitzGerald appoints Marian Finnegan as CEO

Ireland’s largest estate agent Sherry FitzGerald has appointed Marian Finnegan as its new chief executive.

She is currently managing director of residential and advisory with the property group.

The position has been vacant since Steven McKenna left Sherry FitzGerald in February after 17 years with the business, eight of them as chief executive.

Ms Finnegan has been with Sherry FitzGerald for nearly 30 years. She was the first economist appointed to a property company in Ireland when she established its research arm in 1996.

Subsequently, she was appointed as chief economist and joined the board in 1998.

In 2019, she was appointed managing director of its residential and advisory unit, where she guided the business through significant expansion and digital transformation.

Ms Finnegan holds a master’s degree in economics from NUI Galway. Before joining Sherry FitzGerald, she lectured in economics at the University of Limerick and Shannon College of Hotel Management.

Ms Finnegan described her appointment as chief executive was an “extraordinary privilege”.

“Since joining in 1996, my focus has been on combining data-driven insight with strategic leadership to strengthen the business. As CEO, I am committed to ensuring Sherry FitzGerald continues to lead with innovation, empower our people, and contribute positively to solving Ireland’s housing challenges.”

Commenting on the appointment, Sherry FitzGerald chairwoman Anne Heraty said: “Marian’s appointment as CEO marks an exciting new chapter for Sherry FitzGerald. She brings an exceptional blend of deep market expertise, proven leadership, and strategic clarity.

“Marian has the respect of colleagues, clients, and the wider industry, and the board has every confidence that she will guide the group with vision and integrity into its next phase of growth.”

Cofounded by Mark FitzGerald, Sherry FitzGerald was sold in 2022 to CastleGate Investments, a Tommy Kelly-backed family fund.

The company has a 14 per cent share of the residential property market, employs 360 people in its owned business, and has a network of more than 100 offices, including a large number of franchisees.