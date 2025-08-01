Different tariffs between Northern Ireland and the Republic pose questions for businesses trading with the US. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Waterford-based Dawn Meats has emerged as the front-runner to take a controlling stake in New Zealand’s Alliance Group, a farmer-owned co-operative that describes itself as the world’s biggest exporter of sheep meat. Nigel Stirling has the details.

Some Irish whiskey exporters may be forced “to reorientate their focus away” from the US if a 15 per cent tariff rate applies as part of the recently agreed EU-US trade deal, the head of the Irish Whiskey Association has warned. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Staying with tariffs, in Agenda, Paul Colgan assesses the fallout of the EU-US trade deal for Ireland and the impact of having a different tariff on either side of the Border.

Did the EU bend the knee to Donald Trump in agreeing the bones of what appears to be a lopsided trade deal? In his column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy writes that Commission president Ursula von der Leyen may have taken a leaf out of Keir Starmer’s book.

Former Sherry FitzGerald chief executive Steven McKenna has set up a consultancy to advise Irish SMEs on their digital strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and succession planning. Ciarán Hancock has more.

Rising costs and a slow down in new business failed to halt manufacturing growth this month, figures published on Friday show. Irish factories boosted production for the seventh month in a row in July, according to AIB’s Ireland Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Joe Brennan has details of a deal that sees Goldman Sachs acquire key economic interests to more than €1 billion of mortgages written by Finance Ireland before it exited the home loans market this year, according to sources.

World of Work sees Margaret E Ward look at the changing role of fathers in the workplace and what that means for working life today.

Inheritance tax is set to be reformed, but in Smart Money, Cliff Taylor warns that the changes inevitably won’t please everyone.

Irishman Mark Bourke wants to remain chief executive of Novo Banco after the Portuguese lender’s acquisition by French banking group BPCE is completed next year.

The Workplace Relations Commission has ordered Tesco to re-employ a worker it sacked last year for calling his manager “useless” in a performance review meeting – after ruling the supermarket’s management went over the top in dismissing him. Stephen Bourke has the story.

Food prices in Ireland are rising at three times the rate of overall inflation, the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show. Eoin has the details.

