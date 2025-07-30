Irish house prices up by 51% since 2020, Geowox data shows

The Geowox Housing Market Report for the second quarter of the year found the median price for an Irish home rose to €370,000. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/ The Irish Times

The median price of homes in Ireland has risen by 9.5 per cent in the past year, according to a home valuation firm’s report.

The Geowox Housing Market Report for the second quarter of the year found the median average price for an Irish home rose to €370,000 after a €32,000 rise in the same period in 2024.

This increase means that median home prices in Ireland have risen 51 per cent since the second quarter of 2020 when the median home price stood at €245,000.

The volume of home sales fell by more than 13 per cent to 11,734 in the quarter compared to the second quarter in the past year. This represents the second consecutive drop in sales volume.

Dublin sales made up 3,612 of the transactions in the period. New homes represented 2,674 sales, but that figure also fell 3.9 per cent year over year.

Despite the drop in overall volume, the number of homes valued at more than €801,000 rose from 675 in the second quarter of 2024 to 753 in the same period of 2025.

The median new home sold for €437,000, which represents a €102,000 or 30.4 per cent premium over the median price of pre-owned homes.

A comparison of second-hand home sales by energy efficiency standards found that A and B-rated homes sold for a €101,000 premium over lower rated homes, a median sales price of €441,000 over €340,000 for C to G-rated homes.

[ Irish house prices will rise 5% in next year then level off, say estate agentsOpens in new window ]

Dublin city and Co Dublin were the most expensive urban area and region respectively for median home prices. Photograph: iStock

The rate of growth in apartment prices slowed in the past year, growing 6.7 per cent year-on-year in Q2 2025, against 10.3 per cent in Q2 2024. After house prices rose at a slower rate to the second quarter of 2024, just 6.8 per cent, they grew by 9.5 per cent year-on-year in Q2 2025.

Dublin city and Co Dublin were the most expensive urban area and region respectively, with median home prices of €560,000 and €500,000 respectively.

Within Dublin, the most expensive postcode to buy a home was Dublin 6, with a median price of €800,000, followed by Dublin 4 at €750,000, and Dublin 14 at €706,000. Dublin 17 was the most affordable postcode in the county, at €326,000.

[ House price inflation reaches 10-year high as market remains ‘starved’ of supplyOpens in new window ]

Co Wicklow has the second-highest median price of €435,000; with Naas snagging second place in urban centres at €471,000.

Among the country’s other urban centres, Monaghan was the most affordable with a median home price of just €212,000. Donegal is the county to have the lowest median home price at €179,000.

“Median prices are steadily rising, while energy-efficient and new homes continue to command hefty premiums,” said Marco Giardina, head of data at Geowox.

The report uses the median home price, the middle home transaction, instead of an average to reduce distortion from outlier transactions.