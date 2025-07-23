Indian embassy objects to planning permission for development at rear

The Indian embassy in Dublin has delayed plans for a housing scheme on Merrion Rd citing privacy and security concerns.

In its objection to the scheme the head of chancery at the embassy, Vijay Singh, said that the proposed two-to-three-storey high units with balconies surrounding the rear area of the embassy would “have serious implications for the security and privacy of the embassy complex, and its members and visitors”.

The embassy lodged an appeal with An Coimisiún Pleanála against the decision by Dublin City Council to grant planning permission to Harry and James Simpson to construct five houses on a site to the rear of numbers 67 and 69 on Merrion Road in Dublin 4.

A second appeal has also been lodged with the planning board by Patricia V Harrington and Mary Lewis.

The applicants had initially proposed six houses and, after the council expressed “serious concerns” over the proposed density, scale and height of the proposal, the applicants omitted one unit, Unit 2, which was nearest the embassy and reconfigured a second unit.

India has its embassy at 69 Merrion Road, which is the neighbouring property of 67 Merrion Road.

In the embassy’s initial objection lodged with the council, Mr Singh said that the embassy “would like to strongly object” to the proposed scheme.

Mr Singh said that the proposed development of four three-storey bedroom houses backing onto the rear garden of the embassy and Unit 2 next to the boundary wall of the embassy would “negatively impact the ambience and aesthetics of the rear garden/area of the embassy complex, where embassy regularly organises important events, including Indian National Day celebrations”.

Mr Singh went on to say that it would “be impossible for the embassy to organise these events after being surrounded by the new proposed units”.

He said that “the new overbearing units will completely box in the rear area of the embassy, block out the view, obstruct ventilation and significantly reduce the amount of natural light that the embassy gets”.

Ms Singh further said that “the proposed development is not in conformity with the character of the area, where the detached houses are the norm, and will negatively impact the residential amenities in the area”.

“As a resident diplomatic mission in Ireland, this is a matter of grave concern for the embassy.”

The council granted planning permission after concluding that the omission of unit No 2 was “a great improvement to this section of the development, creating a higher level of residential amenity for both neighbouring units and future occupiers of the development”.