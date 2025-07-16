Tierco acquires specialist storage manufacturer Sperrin Metal Products

Family-owned Northern Ireland group Tierco has acquired long-established Derry manufacturing group Sperrin Metal Products.

Sperrin, which employs more than 100 people at facilities across Britian and Ireland, specialises in the manufacture of storage systems such as racking, shelving, mezzanines, lockers and cubicles.

Established in 1963 by a committee of local businesspeople to provide employment in the Draperstown area, it now counts brands like Nissan, Coca Cola and the NHS among its customers.

Limavady-based Tierco Group, which is owned by brothers Martin, Jonathan and Ryan Tierney, comprises three divisions – Tierco Healthcare, Tierco Investments and Tierco Manufacturing. It is the company behind the therapeutic seating manufacturer, Seating Matters.

It has operations in Ireland, Britain, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden.

Ryan Tierney, previously operations director at Tierco’s Seating Matters unit, becomes managing director of Sperrin following the deal. Peter Gormley, the outgoing owner and managing director of Sperrin will become commercial director of the business.

“Sperrin Metal Products is a brand known to anyone in the manufacturing world and respected as a prestigious employer and key part of the local community,” Mr Tierney said.

“We are excited by the potential that existed to build on the fantastic legacy they have created. I believe that Sperrin Metal can achieve significant growth in future, and to achieve that goal we plan to invest in both new jobs and new plant and machinery.”

The Tierneys are understood to be looking at opportunities in the Middle East, including Dubai, on the back of strong growth in data centres, factories and warehousing in the region.

“We want to show that it’s possible to find a better way of doing things even in a well-established, 60-year-old company,” said Mr Tierney.

No price was disclosed for the acquisition.