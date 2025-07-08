Hines submits new plan for 1,100 apartments at former Clonliffe College

The developer of a major apartment scheme in Dublin has dropped “controversial” elements of the design have been dropped in a new planning application after a first attempt was refused.

The revised planning application for just over 1,100 apartments at the former seminary site at Clonliffe College, Drumcondra, was submitted by developers Hines this week.

Brian Moran, senior managing director for Hines in Ireland, said that a previously planned 19 story residential tower had been removed, while the new scheme would be less dense than its predecessor. An underground car park near the formal lawn of the former college has also been removed, as was an extension to the seminary building.

“The more controversial elements of the previous scheme have been taken out or modified,” Mr Moran said.

The number of apartments has also been reduced, down from 1,590 to 1,131, with a change in the mix of apartment types – there will be fewer studios and more three bedroom units, as well as the inclusion of some four bedroom units.

Mr Moran indicated that Hines’ preference was also to make apartments available for both rental and sale at the site, and that government schemes to assist viability for apartment development would likely play a role in bringing units to the market for sale. He also said the company envisaged affordable housing on some of the blocks.

The scheme will have more public space than its predecessor, and incorporates mobility hubs where bike and car sharing schemes can be accessed by residents and the wider community.

Mr Moran outlined that it was unlikely that the company would return to the drawing board with a fresh planning application even as government approved changes to apartment design standards on Tuesday.

“We’re not planning to go and spend another 18 months on another application,” he said.

His comments came as Hines partner fund, CWTC Multi-Family ICAV gave notice that it is to lodge plans in the coming days to Dublin City Council

The new application comes four years after Hines lodged its original plan for the site. While An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission it was quashed by the High Court after a challenge was brought by Fionnuala Sherwin, a resident of Knocksinna Grove, Foxrock, Co Dublin.

An attempt by Hines at the Supreme Court in April 2024 to overturn the High Court decision failed resulting in the new scaled down Large Scale Residential Development (LRD) plans to be lodged with the City Council.

The statutory planning notice for the new scheme states that the 1,131 apartments are to be built across 12 apartment blocks.

The apartments are to comprise 268 studios, 282 one bed apartments, 392 two bed apartments, 132 three bed units and 57 four bed dwellings.

It is likely that the new scheme will be ultimately be decided by An Coimisiún Pleanála as applicants and third parties can appeal City Council LRD decisions to An Coimisiún Pleanála.