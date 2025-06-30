Business

Stena Line axes Rosslare to Cherbourg ferry service

Move follows a strategic review as company says it will allocate more resources on routes across the Irish Sea

Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Colin Gleeson
Mon Jun 30 2025 - 13:51

Stena Line is to cancel its three-day Rosslare-Cherbourg service, the company announced on Monday.

The last sailing will depart Cherbourg on September 29th, arriving in Rosslare on September 30th. The ferry operator said the decision was made following a strategic route review.

“These plans have been developed after an extensive review with the intention of strengthening the company’s investment in the Irish Sea, whilst delivering the most efficient use of the company’s resources,” it said.

Stena Line trade director Johan Edelman said it would work with staff to find “redeployment opportunities”.

“Our priority is, as always, the care of our people and customers,” he said. “We’ve already met with our colleagues and over this period of consultation we will be working with any individual affected to consider all options, including redeployment opportunities.

“As we work through this change we will continue to support our colleagues at every stage.”

Mr Edelman said the company’s customer service team will be helping customers who have booked travel after September “to keep any inconvenience to a minimum”.

He added that Stena Line would “continue to strengthen its Irish Sea network”.

The group recently announced investments of almost £40 million (€46.8 million) in its Liverpool and Belfast terminals, as well as the upgrading of the Fishguard port infrastructure.

He said the group would increase capacity across the Irish Sea with two new freight vessels planned for the Belfast-Heysham route and an additional freight vessel for the Dublin-Liverpool route.

“Our Rosslare-Cherbourg service is one that we will always be proud of, and we will continue to deliver the same high-quality service over the coming months,” he said.

