What will €299,000 buy in Kilkee and Co Wexford?

Two homes, one price: A four-bed semi in seaside Kilkee or a farmhouse on 3.6 acres with outbuildings and a champion back story?

St Joseph's, Dunlicky Road, Kilkee, Co Clare
Alanna Gallagher
Tue Jun 24 2025 - 06:00

DNG O’Sullivan Hurley, €299,000

This double-fronted, semidetached four-bedroom dormer bungalow is on an elevated site 200m from the blue blag, horseshoe-shaped beach in the town of Kilkee. The bay-fronted house has a separate livingroom and kitchen, with two of its four bedrooms downstairs. It extends to 115sq m (1,237sq ft) and is in need of modernisation. A small yard at the back has pedestrian rear access.

Plus: Within skipping distance of the beach
Minus: The G Ber rating needs attention
Ballinvegga Farmhouse, Ballywilliam, New Ross, Co Wexford

Liberty Blue, €295,000

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom farmhouse has a lovely country-home aesthetic. It has a broken-plan parquet-floor livingroom, leading through to a flagstone kitchen. There’s a home office, wood-burning stove and bedrooms under the vaulted eaves, with low-set cottage windows. Built in the 1880s, this property was once home to Annie Power, the grandmother of Eamon Cleary, who bred the Cheltenham Champion Hurdle-winning mare named in her honour. It comes with 3.6 acres of land, haybarn and outbuildings.

Plus: A storied house with outbuildings to convert
Minus: Its F Ber rating will need improvement
Alanna Gallagher is a property journalist with The Irish Times

