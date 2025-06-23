Law firm Matheson elects Darren Maher as new managing partner

Matheson's managing partner Michael Jackson, left, and the firm's incoming managing partner Darren Maher, who will take on the role from the start of 2026..

Irish law firm Matheson has elected Darren Maher as the firm’s new managing partner. He will take on the role following the completion of Michael Jackson’s final term at the end of the year.

Mr Maher currently heads the firm’s financial institutions group (FIG) and co-leads its corporate department.,

He joined Matheson following his graduation from UCD in 2003 and has spent his entire career with the firm. He has been a partner since 2012, being promoted to head of FIG in 2017, and later joining David Fitzgibbon atop the corporate department.

“I am delighted to have been appointed by my peers to lead Matheson during its next period of growth and development,” Mr Maher said.

“In today’s rapidly changing business and geopolitical environment, clients require expert advice in order to succeed,” he added, noting his desire to continue to position Matheson as “the firm to which clients go for advice on the most complex and high-profile matters”.

Commenting on Mr Jackson’s tenure as managing partner, Mr Maher said: “The significant growth which the firm has experienced under his tenure is a testament to his outstanding leadership and vision.”

Mr Jackson described the 10 years he spent as managing partner of Matheson as a “great honour”r.

He said Mr Maher was “ideally positioned to lead Matheson through its next phase of growth”.

“I am confident that the firm will continue to go from strength to strength under his leadership,” he said.

Established in 1825 in Dublin, Matheson also has offices in Cork, London, New York, Palo Alto and San Francisco. According to its website, it has almost 900 people work across its six offices, including 127 partners and tax principals and more than 600 legal, tax and digital services professionals.