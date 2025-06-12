Schoolchildren tap the potential of Stem and AI at Microsoft event

Microsoft Ireland site leader and corporate vice-president James O’Connor with Eibhlín and Róisín, sixth class students at St Mary’s National School, Longford, at the Microsoft Dream Space Showcase. Photograph: Naoise Culhane

Microsoft opened the doors of its Dublin campus to the scientists, engineers and big thinkers of the future for the organisation’s third annual Dream Space Showcase.

The event saw more than 800 students from across the State come together to demonstrate how STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) and artificial intelligence can tackle real-world challenges.

The three-day event showcased more than 110 innovative projects on everything from earthquake sensors and plant-health monitors to food-waste trackers and inclusive communication tools.