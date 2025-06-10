EV owners could have free charger installed and be paid to share with neighbours under new EasyGo scheme

Homeowners will be paid to share off-street car chargers with neighbours and members of the public as part of the new EasyGo programme. Photograph: iStock

Electric vehicle charging company EasyGo has teamed up with the Department of Transport to roll out a pilot programme that will see homeowners paid to share off-street car chargers with neighbours and members of the public.

The scheme is designed to remove one of the obstacles to adoption of electric cars, namely limited off-street parking to install a home-charger.

Under the plan EasyGo will supply and install a free charger to homes with homeowners then able to share access through EasyGo’s platform.

The €140,000 scheme covers densely populated areas, commuter zones and rural areas, and will initially be available to homeowners in the Stoneybatter and Phibsborough areas of Dublin, Kilcock in Co Kildare, and Dingle in Co Kerry.

EasyGo’s Victor Balfry said the ideal number would be 15-20 chargers installed at homes and small businesses in each area.

Homeowners will be reimbursed monthly by EasyGo at a rate that will never be lower than what they pay for their electricity, and they can set the times that access is permitted to suit their needs.

“The homeowner will always be in control,” said EasyGo chief executive Ollie Chatten. He said the scheme could change how communities think about EV infrastructure. It will also be used to gather data that will feed into the Government’s future plans.

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” Mr Chatten said. “We’re very excited to be working closely with Government on it and hopefully helping them frame future policies.”

Initially designed to run for 12 months, there is an option to extend the scheme to 24 months and open it up to more areas around the State.

“This innovative pilot reflects how local action can support national ambition,” Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien, said. “By enabling homeowners to share access to EV chargers, the Shared Charging Scheme taps into the power of community to close infrastructure gaps, accelerate EV adoption and help achieve our climate goals.

“It’s a practical, inclusive and forward-thinking initiative that strengthens the resilience and accessibility of Ireland’s charging network.”

EasyGo recently signed a £300 million deal in Scotland to install more than 500 new chargers and maintain almost 800 existing ones. The 20-year contract covers the Highland, Aberdeen city, Aberdeenshire and Moray council areas of northern Scotland.

Mr Chatten said the Scottish contract would allow the company to increase its staff at its Maynooth, Co Kildare office, where it employs 70 people.

“We will be able to service chargers in Scotland from our technology here in Ireland. That’s a really exciting project for us,” he said.