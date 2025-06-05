Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

The European Central Bank (ECB) is widely expected to cut interest rates once more today, but will the cuts keep coming? That is perhaps the question everyone is trying to answer for now. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

UCD netted €42.83 million from its on-campus student accommodation blocks, the largest such income across higher education institutions in the country. While down slightly from the €43.98 million revenue the university made in 2023, the accommodation income helped the university record a €34.5 million surplus for the year ending September 30th, 2024. Hugh Dooley read the accounts.

A partnership between AIB and non-profit FoodCloud has helped to redistribute 15,000 tonnes of food, saving it from becoming waste. Hugh reports.

Ryanair Holdings chief executive Michael O’Leary sold almost €21 million worth of shares in the airline group, personally and through his pension scheme this week, stock exchange statements show. The carrier, Europe’s largest, recently reported that profits slipped 16 per cent to €1.61 billion in the 12 months to March 31st while it flew a record 200.2 million passengers. Barry O’Halloran has the story.

A scientist living with “debilitating” endometriosis has accused international medical devices firm Abbott of discriminating against her by refusing to let her work from home to ease a daily commute of nearly four hours. Stephen Bourke has the details.

If you travelled to the west coast of the United States in recent months there is a good chance you saw, if not sat in, a self driving car. As Emmet Ryan writes though, it will be a while before you see such a sight in Europe.

Communications watchdog ComReg is stepping up its battle against scammers with the launch of a text registration system. As Conor Pope writes, this is aimed at making it more difficult for criminals to piggy back on legitimate operators and send convincing spam messages to consumers.

Donald Trump’s second term in the White House has seen markets go through a period of extreme volatility, something that has worried many Irish pension holders. How should they react? Should they react at all? And what is the outlook for the rest of this year? Munro O’Dwyer is a partner at PwC Ireland and joins host Cliff Taylor in studio to discuss managing your pension in volatile times.

Cantillon looks over Holland & Barrett’s Irish accounts, typo and all, while also assessing why the ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates today.

Ireland and New Zealand are both island nations almost entirely reliant on air travel for connectivity. So how have New Zealand managed to get their emissions down? Neil Briscoe looks at what lessons Ireland can learn from the land of the long white cloud.

Sarah Friar is the CFO of OpenAI and one of the most prominent female executives in Silicon Valley. She’s also a native of Sion Mills in Co Tyrone. She spoke to Ciara O’Brien.

Ciara also reviews the Carluex Pro+ which can turn your car into a full entertainment hub.

