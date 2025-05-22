Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Underused Irish regional airports would make ideal pilot training schools for global airlines, industry chiefs argue in a new report published on Thursday.

Chief executives Michael O’Leary of Ryanair and Lynne Embleton of Aer Lingus among other key air travel figures say Ireland needs an all-island aviation strategy that combines the North’s and Republic’s industry strengths. Barry O’Halloran has the details

Employers should be given tax relief to incentivise them to provide accommodation for staff as part of a wider suite of tax measures to boost housing activity, KPMG has said.

In a pre-budget submission, the Big Four accounting firm has also called on the Government to ensure the Republic’s offering to multinationals is best in class to counteract the potential impact of protectionist US trade policies. Ian Curran reports.

Cork town Carrigtwohill is to become the country’s first fully fibre-enabled town, with ESB and Vodafone‘s joint venture Siro set to finish building its network in the town.

Siro chief executive John Keaney said every town in Ireland needed access to the same connectivity, and called on the Government to prioritise switching off the older copper network throughout the country. Ciara O’Brien reports.

In the last six months, 77 per cent of small businesses have seen costs increase, with staff costs most frequently noted as a cause, a survey has found.

Small practices said they found coping with staff costs more challenging than their larger counterparts, with half of respondents noting it as the single biggest financial issue against an average of 37 per cent, according to the small and medium enterprise (SME) business sentiment survey, reports Hugh Dooley.

Columnist Emmet Ryan says that companies that force staff back into the office are shooting themselves in the foot. “Remote work, because it’s not just from home, enables so much. It’s easier to eat healthier, it’s cheaper too. There’s no commute to mentally beat up staff and they have more time to rest and exercise as a result. In short, you’ve got healthier and more motivated staff when they can control their location,” he says.

Do you use chatbots and generative AI tools? If so, your data may be used to tweak, refine and otherwise train the technology. And even if you don’t, you might find your data becoming a training ground for a technology that people consider as world-changing as the internet has been. Ciara O’Brien outlines the protections available to consumers who don’t want their data used in that way.

Hamed Panahiazar and his brother, Dr Sadegh Panahiazar, are the founders of SlateRete, which is taking unwanted slate waste and repurposing it to produce a sustainable, cost-effective alternative to concrete.

Hamed is a civil engineer with a decade’s experience of major engineering projects behind him. Sadegh is an architect with international experience and a particular interest in sustainability. They set up SlateRete late last year and are based at UCD‘s Nova innovation campus, writes Olive Keogh.

This is the MyFirst Fone S3, writes Ciara O’Brien in her tech review. It is durable, it is child friendly and it serves an important purpose: to stave off the inevitable smartphone for your kids.

It looks like many child-friendly smartwatches on the market: a colourful plastic case and silicone strap, with a decent-sized display for your child to read messages and otherwise interact with the watch.

A fleet of underwater drones, gleaming and ready for action, is lined up along the wall. Nearby, a small armoury of brightly coloured, 3D-printed guns is displayed on a side table. A robot dog, named Inno, lies prone on the floor, waiting to be activated.

In the leafy Singapore suburb of Tanglin, over the road from the British high commission and the US embassy, and a block away from the botanic gardens, Interpol‘s innovation centre is where law enforcement officers from around the world come to analyse the latest strategies of organised criminals and develop techniques for bringing them down. Owen Walker reports.

Ryanair workers have staged a number of strikes across Europe over low pay and working conditions in recent years, but cabin staff in Spain have a new grievance with the company after being informed that they have been overpaid and must therefore return a sum of money to their employer, notes Cantillon.

If somebody asked you where Dublin ranked among the 1,000 largest cities in world, would you rank it thirteenth?

Well, the team behind the Oxford Economics Global Cities Index did just that. A “sustainable city” they called it, with top ratings for everything except a little, inconsequential thing called “quality of life”. Cantillon is the teeniest bit surprised.

Irish-founded insurance benefits platform Kota, formerly known as Yonder, has raised $14.5 million in funding to bring globally accessible and frictionless employment benefits for employees

That brings the total funding raised by the company to $22.9 million over three rounds, writes Ciara O’Brien

If you'd like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.