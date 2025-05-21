Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

As the Dublin Airport passenger cap row rumbles on, the Government has been asked to consider a “high speed bus network” for the Shannon catchment area as part of a strategy to wrest aircraft traffic from Dublin Airport. As Mark Hilliard reports, in a letter outlining the need for a fundamental rethink of aviation policy across the island, Shannon Airport Group chief executive Mary Considine also argued the west of Ireland terminal would probably see a rail link before the capital.

Meanwhile Hugh Dooley reports that three of Ireland’s regional airports are set to share nearly €8 million in government funding to fund capital development projects. The funding will support 33 capital investment projects improving the safety and security at Kerry, Ireland West, and Donegal airports, as well as sustainability efforts at a cost of €7.82m.

Thinking about getting a new mortgage? The days of the only option being the big banks are well and truly behind us. In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt takes you through the options.

Rent caps have been around in Ireland for a number of years now, and it seems clear that the Government has been looking at ways to replace them. With average rents now over €2,000 per month, John McManus says the chances of change are next to zero.

READ MORE

Ibec has called on the Government to prioritise infrastructure investment over tax cuts or other expenditure. As Hugh reports, the group called on the Government to retain a consistent level of capital investment and drop barriers in the planning system for big “common good” projects.

Ardagh Group’s debt restructuring talks to a group of bondholders has broken down amid a standoff over how much Paul Coulson, the packaging giant’s leading shareholder, will continue to own in its improving drink cans business. Joe Brennan has the latest.

Taxpayers paid €10.3 million for an investigation into a controversial property sale by the National Asset Management Agency (Nama), including €2.4 million paid to the State organisation itself. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Infrastructure giants ATM and Alstom are jointly bidding for the €1.75 billion contract to run Dublin’s Luas light rail network, the pair confirmed on Tuesday. Barry has the details.

The post office network requires funding of €15 million per year out to 2030 or the Republic faces the prospect of “rapid, unrestrained closures”, which would risk “irreparable financial, economic and social harm”, a report from Grant Thornton has found. Colin Gleeson has the story.

Senior Irish bankers said on Tuesday they are not seeing signs of an imminent surge in housebuilding, adding to fears that the Government will miss its housing targets for at least this year and next. Joe has the story.

South African insurer Outsurance‘s fledgling Irish business plans to hire a further 100 staff in the next 12 months, bringing its total workforce to 250 as it gains traction in the market. Joe reports.

Joe also notes that Irish Life Investment Managers (ILIM), Amundi and BlackRock have been selected to manage assets in the State’s incoming automatic-enrolment pension scheme.

Irish-based gaming giant Flutter has narrowly lost out to rival IGT (International Game Technology) in the race to operate Italy’s main lottery licence, one of the most lucrative lotto franchises in the world. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Post-tax profits were down at the company behind Riverdance last year by 87 per cent to €247,065 due mainly to dance company not touring the United States in 2024. Gordon Deegan has read the accounts.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that the Christian Brothers seeking €12m for a Swords retreat centre and lands. It’s a 16.6-acre landbank which occupies prime location next to proposed northern terminus of planned Metrolink. Meanwhile, just over 10 years after its precursor Standard Life acquired numbers 3 and 5 Custom House Plaza in the IFSC, UK-headquartered investor Aberdeen is looking to dispose of both buildings for about €24 million.

If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.