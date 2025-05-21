Ireland’s regional airports to get nearly €8 million for capital projects

Ireland West Airport at Knock is in line for €5.66 million in funding

Three of Ireland’s regional airports are set to share nearly €8 million in government funding for capital development projects.

The funding will support 33 capital investment projects intended to improve the safety and security at Kerry, Ireland West and Donegal airports, as well as sustainability efforts at a cost of €7.823m.

Ireland West Airport in Knock, Co Mayo will be given €5.66 million in funding to support projects including a security systems upgrade, the development of a solar farm and an upgrade of the airport’s electrical infrastructure. The funding will also support the transition of the airport’s carbon accreditation rating.

More than €1.8 million in funding will be allocated to Kerry Airport for snow clearing equipment, a new security perimeter access road and support for the repair to the airport’s localiser – a runway antenna array that aids pilots during approach.

Donegal Airport will receive nearly €350,000 to fund capital projects including a remote-controlled gas cannon for wildlife management, explosive trace detection equipment and to support the relocation of the runway approach path indicators.

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said the “level of targeted support is an indication of the importance Government attaches to our regional airports, which facilitate connectivity”.

Mr O’Brien highlighted the installation the solar farm at Ireland West airport and the expansion of Donegal’s farm.

Last year, overall passenger traffic across Irish regional airports was 7 per cent higher than in 2023, with a further 6 per cent growth in passenger traffic in those airports in the first quarter, which he said was supported by Exchequer funding from the department.

The funding came under the existing regional airports programme, which is due to end in December. Mr O’Brien said a new programme, for the period 2026 to 2030 is being prepared “as a matter of priority”.