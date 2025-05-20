UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen attend a press conference at the UK-EU summit at Lancaster House in London after agreeing a new trade relationship. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

Britain’s declared a “new chapter” in its relationship with the European Union, which in turn hailed the UK’s new “positive energy” towards the bloc, after the two sides struck a landmark deal over issues including trade, defence, travel and food exports. Mark Paul and Jack Power report.

Mark meanwhile breaks down what is involved, and why the deal came about in the first place. Eoin Burke-Kennedy meanwhile looks at the ramifications for Ireland.

Last week we saw the latest round of JNLRs measuring radio ratings. The report showed young people are listening to more than three hours of radio per day. In his column, Hugh Linehan looks at whether the survey adds up.

Ciara Kelleher went on trial twice in relation to the collapse of Custom House Capital. After her last trial ended without a verdict in February, she speaks to Conor Lally about her experience.

The High Court has formally signed off on the appointment of an examiner to the company behind the Workman’s Club. Fiachra Gallagher reports.

As the yield on US 10 year debt hits 5 per cent, Cantillon looks at how the bond markets may box in US president Donald Trump’s agenda while also looking ahead to this week’s Bank of Ireland AGM and an expected pensioner protest.

In Your Money, Fiona Reddan looks at who is applying for social housing. It’s not always who you may expect.

Dominic Coyle meanwhile resolves a reader question on and if social welfare fraud dies with the death of a person.

Ryanair profits fell 16 per cent last year amid lower air fares. Barry O’Halloran and Colin Gleeson report the numbers. Barry also analyses why those lower airfares are unlikely to stay that way.

“Increasingly urgent” concern around the potential subversion of Ireland’s electoral system is to be investigated by the incoming Oireachtas committee on Artificial Intelligence(AI), which is likely to feed into a forthcoming renewal of Government strategy on cyber security. Mark Hilliard reports.

Revolut, the global fintech with more than 55 million customers, said on Monday it is planning to file for a banking licence in France as it aims to make Paris its western European headquarters. Joe Brennan has the story.

