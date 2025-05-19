Diageo Plans $500m in cost cuts as US tariffs kick in

Drinks giant Diageo will cut costs by $500 million (€444 million) over three years as the company grapples with US trade tariffs.

US president Donald Trump’s trade tariffs will cost $150 million annually at current levels, half of which it can mitigate, Diageo said in a statement Monday.

The distiller reiterated its guidance for the full year and expects sales growth to improve in the second half.

The company’s shares rose as much as 2.4 per cent in early trading in London. They had fallen just over 15 per cent so far in 2025 through Friday’s close.

READ MORE

Like rivals, Diageo has been hit by a slowdown in the US, its biggest market, and more recently higher trade friction that threatens to further dent consumer confidence.

That led the company to scrap its long-held medium-term sales target in February.

Organic net sales rose 5.9 per cent in the third quarter, beating analyst estimates, as wholesalers in North America stocked up ahead of anticipated tariff announcements. Strong performance of Don Julio lifted tequila sales.

Given that growth was driven by orders being pulled forward ahead of the tariff announcements, Diageo expects a weaker final quarter – though its second half performance overall will be an improvement on the first.

Diageo didn’t give details on where it will cut costs. Rival Moët Hennessy said this month it would reduce its workforce due to shrinking demand as well as a tariff stand-off between the European Union and China over Cognac.

Citi analyst Simon Hales said Diageo’s cost-saving program should be well-received by investors, and with the absence of new negatives, there was “increasing confidence that Diageo is in control of what it can control.”

Diageo said the Asia Pacific region continued to weigh on sales. It also expects a slight decline in organic operating profit in the second half of its fiscal year compared to last year, which includes the impact of the tariffs.

“Tariff uncertainty represents a distraction, however Diageo is in recovery mode,” Jefferies analyst Edward Mundy said in a note. – Bloomberg