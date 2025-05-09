Tariffs, DAA duty free reviews and cross-border love

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

In another burst of international tariff related stories, the US has struck a partial deal with the UK, while the EU outlined further measures it is willing to put in place should its hand be forced by the ongoing trade hostilities.

In the US, Keith Duggan looks at the intricacies of the US deal and how it all came about – after Liberation Day, it becomes the first deal. Meanwhile, in London, Mark Paul does likewise. Many will spend much of Friday trying to interpret the fallout, the implications, and the next moves.

In Brussels, Jack Power examines the list of goods that Europe is willing to tax should it arrive from the US, that is of course if things can’t be worked out beforehand. The US administration has not been biting at the carrots, he notes, so on the same day the UK agreed its deal, the European Commission turned to the stick.

In other news, Dublin airport operator DAA is reviewing its international duty-free and consulting operations. However, as Arthur Beesley reports, its chief executive Kenny Jacobs has said the move does not mean either Aer Rianta International (ARI) or management consultancy arm DAA International (DAAI) are for sale.

Is love a numbers game? In his column, John FitzGerald looks at the odds of loving your neighbour and finds some interesting truths when it come to cross-Border relationships since partition. Finding love overseas has long been a feature of the Irish emigrant experience and yet there is much more romance across the Irish Sea than across the Border. But why?

CRH says its annual general meetings being held in Ireland remains “appropriate” as investors cleared the way for oversees versions in the future. Investors were told the resolution would give CRH, which moved its main listing to New York in late 2023, but remains based in Dublin, the “flexibility for potentially unforeseen circumstances”. Joe Brennan was at the meeting.

Speaking in the aftermath of its own agm, Cairn Homes chief executive Michael Stanley said 50,000 homes a year could not be provided by the State without it consisting of 25,000 apartments. A lack of zoned land in cities, however, is getting in the way. Eoin Burke-Kennedy heard the detail.

Co Tipperary businessman Declan Kelly has teamed up with Manchester United Football Club legends David Beckham and Gary Neville to purchase Salford City Football Club (SCFC). The soccer stars had previously owned the club in partnership with several other members of the famed “Class of 92″ team including Phil Neville, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt. The new consortium, reports Gordon Deegan, has is eyes fixed on further on-field success.

Bad news coming into the summer with Central Statistics Office (CSO) data showing a rise in the price of package holidays of about 10 per cent since last year. It is part of headline inflation data for April, rising 2.2 per cent over the 12 month period, and further reflecting the grim realities for contemporary consumers. Ian Curran looks at the latest report.

It has been a long time since the crash and now the Government looks set to rid itself of the last of its AIB shares. As Joe Brennan reports, the bank proceeded with a buyback of €1.2 billion of taxpayers’ stock. The sale had looked doubtful in recent weeks.

Dubliner Patrick Tiernan (50) has been unveiled as Lloyd’s of London’s incoming chief executive, having joined the steadfast insurer in 2021. He is now the firm’s youngest ever leader. In recent times, Tiernan, from Clonskeagh in south Dublin, had been chief financial officer at Aviva’s insurance unit.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest. If you'd like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.