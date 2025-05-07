Business

BMW earnings drop 25% as Chinese competition and tariffs bite

Carmaker maintains full-year forecast and anticipates some tariffs to be rolled back from July

BMW has reported a 25 per cent fall in earnings. Photograph: iStock
BMW has reported a 25 per cent fall in earnings. Photograph: iStock
Wed May 07 2025 - 09:57

BMW has reported a 25 per cent fall in earnings as it adjusts to new global tariffs and stiff competition in the Chinese market.

However, the carmaker maintained its full-year forecast that profits would broadly match last year’s, saying it anticipated some global tariffs would be rolled back from July.

The company said on Wednesday that its earnings before tax in the first quarter reached €3.1 billion – 25 per cent down on the same period last year.

It added that the EU’s anti-subsidy tariff on Chinese imports of electric vehicles had hit earnings by a “low three-digit million” range: it imports some of the cars it sells in Europe from China.

READ MORE

Adjusted for currency fluctuations, revenues fell 9 per cent to €33.8 billion, which the company mainly attributed to an increasingly competitive Chinese market. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning