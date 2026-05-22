Conn McDunphy now second overall as teammate Flanagan wins third stage of Rás Tailteann

The USA: APS Pro Cycling team pulled off an audacious win on Friday’s third stage of the Rás Tailteann, with American rider Liam Flanagan darting to victory in Enniscorthy after his Irish teammate Conn McDunphy allowed a gap to open at a vital moment.

Flanagan hit the base of the kilometre-long final climb alone and held off a hard-chasing Tim Shoreman (UK: Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli), who had won the previous stage into Banteer on Thursday.

Shoreman finished three seconds back, with McDunphy taking third and jumping from fifth to second overall behind new leader Shoreman.

“Coming into the final two kilometres we were coming down a hill and the Wheelbase team were riding for Tim Shoreman,” the Dublin rider said. “Tim was behind me and I knew he didn’t want to commit too early into the wind. I just let the wheel go.

“They got five seconds. No one is catching Liam if he gets to a kilometre to go with a little gap.”

The trio were part of a 17-rider group which formed close to the end of the 155.6km stage from Mitchelstown.

The main bunch passing Jerpoint Abbey, Co Kilkenny, on the way to Enniscorthy during Friday's third stage of Rás Tailteann. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Shoreman is regarded as the fastest sprinter in the Rás peloton but has shown strong general classification credentials this week. He took over in the yellow jersey from McDunphy’s dropped teammate Adam Lewis.

McDunphy finished second overall two years ago, ending the five-day race on precisely the same time as the winner Dom Jackson. That near-miss has likely been on his mind ever since and he has shown clear focus this week in his bid to finally win the race.

He looks a more natural climber than the heavier-built Shoreman, and hopes to be able to distance him on Saturday’s gruelling stage from Carlow to Baltinglass. That heads into the depths of the Wicklow Mountains and takes in eight climbs, including the first-category ascents of Glenmalure and Wicklow Gap.

“I am feeling good. I had to burn a lot of matches today, to be honest,” he said. “There was a big group that went and I had to ride it back. I will look to recover tonight and hopefully have legs to get over Glenmalure.

“I’d like to think I can gap Tim on the climbs tomorrow. He is a big boy but he is an absolute animal. We will see. Once it gets steep and long it should work, we brought a really strong climbing team too.

The main bunch on the road to Enniscorthy during Friday's stage. Photograph: Lorraine O'Sullivan

“We are going to have to play our cards well, play it cute and we will have to see on the road.”

As for Shoreman, he is often a man of few words but was clearly delighted to seize the lead.

[ Rás Tailteann: Tim Shoreman beats local rider Willem O’Connor after breakawayOpens in new window ]

“I really wanted to take the yellow jersey for a day or a few this year, after holding it for a bit last year. It didn’t really come about how I expected it to.

“I thought I could sprint to yellow on day one but that didn’t really happen. It feels nice to be a bit deeper into the race and to hold it.”

Keeping it is the next big target.

Rás Tailteann 2026

Stage 3, Mitchelstown to Enniscorthy

1 Liam Flanagan (USA: APS Pro Cycling) 155.6km in 3hrs 18’ 58”, 2 T Shoreman (UK: Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli) at 3”, 3 C McDunphy (USA: APS Pro Cycling) 5”, 4 G Peden (UK: Team PB Performance) 8”, 5 N Hoornsman (Netherlands: West Frisia) same time

Mountains primes

Category 3 climb at Mill Street: Odhran Doogan (Tyrone: Caldwell Powerhouse Racing)

Category 3 climb at Kilfane Glen: Tim Shoreman (UK: Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli)

Category 3 climb at Ross: Liam Flanagan

County rider: Lindsay Watson (Tyrone: Caldwell Powerhouse Sport)

National/International team: USA: APS Pro Cycling

Irish county/provincial team: Cork: O’Leary Stone Kanturk

General Classification

1 Tim Shoreman (UK: Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli) 11hrs 9 mins 6 secs, 2 C McDunphy (USA: APS Pro Cycling) at 14”, 3 D Riwnjy (UK: Foran CT) 23”, 4 A Lewis (USA: APS Pro Cycling) 49”, 5 N Hoornsman (Netherlands: West Frisia) 1’10

Points Competition: Tim Shoreman (UK: Wheelbase Cabtech Castelli) 40 points

Mountains Competition: Liam Crowley (Ireland: Team Ireland) 34 points

County rider classification: Willem O’Connor (Cork: O’Leary Stone Kanturk) 11hrs 10 mins 37 secs

Under-23 rider classification: Willem O’Connor (Cork: O’Leary Stone Kanturk) 11hrs 10’ 37”

Cycling Ireland category 2: James O’Shea (Meath: Moynalty Cycling Club)

National/international team: USA: APS Pro Cycling

Irish county/provincial team: Cork: O’Leary Stone Kanturk