EU preparing possible WTO challenge over US tariffs

Maroš Šefčovič, who is leading efforts to negotiate with the US, said up to this point the EU had shown “significant goodwill” in the ongoing tariff dispute. Photograph: Johannes Simon/Getty Images

The European Union (EU) is preparing to take a case to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) against US President Donald Trump’s “unjustified” tariffs, as efforts to negotiate fail to make headway.

Negotiators from the EU are continuing to try to open up concrete talks with the US administration, to suspend damaging tariffs on imports imposed by Mr Trump.

While market turmoil forced Mr Trump to scale back higher tariff rates he placed on most trading partners, a 10 per cent import tax on most goods sold into the US remains. Steeper 25 per cent tariffs on imports of steel and cars also remain in place.

A 90-day pause Mr Trump announced on the higher 20 per cent blanket tariffs put on EU products is due to run out in mid-July.

READ MORE

Speaking on Tuesday, European trade commissioner Maroš Šefčovič said EU officials were preparing to take “litigation to preserve and reinforce a multilateral, rules-based trading system”.

One source said this would involve lodging a “symbolic” case at the WTO, the international organisation that regulates international trade.

During Mr Trump’s first term the EU took a case to the WTO, challenging US tariffs put on imports of European steel and aluminium, which were eventually suspended during Joe Biden’s presidency.

Mr Šefčovič, who is leading efforts to negotiate with the US, said up to this point the EU had shown “significant goodwill” in the ongoing tariff dispute.

100 days of Trump: “It’s like The Karate Kid, tax on, tax off, tariffs on, tariffs off” Listen | 42:49

A package of counter-tariffs on €20 billion US goods, such as soybeans, oranges, clothes and steel, has been temporarily suspended by the EU, to give negotiations a chance during Mr Trump’s 90-day pause.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm that sets trade policy, is later this week expected to begin consultation on a second, wider package of counter-tariffs, that would kick into effect if talks fail.

Mr Šefčovič said further US tariffs specifically targeting imports of pharmaceutical products, computer chips, lumber, and critical minerals “could well be on their way”.

If Mr Trump did push ahead with plans for these extra import levies, nearly all trade from the EU to the US would be impacted by tariffs, he said.

EU officials have projected that would in theory cost European businesses €100 billion in import taxes. Though in practice the amount of goods sold to the US would drop, potentially substantially, due to the higher costs passed on to customers.

Pre-Trump the US collected €7 billion a year from some lower, long-standing tariffs on EU imports.

The Government is most concerned about tariffs on pharmaceutical products, as they account for a huge amount of exports from the Republic to the US.

The EU had made it clear it was ready to find “mutually beneficial solutions” to the trade dispute, Mr Šefčovič told the European Parliament on Tuesday.

“We now need the US to show its readiness to make progress towards a fair and balanced solution,” the trade commissioner said.

“I have already shared our approach with my US counterparts as a basis for further engagement. We are fully engaged in discussions with the US, as a negotiated solution remains our clear and preferred outcome,” he said.

The tariffs introduced by Mr Trump were “unjustified and cause economic harm on both sides of the Atlantic,” the Slovakian politician said.

A commission delegation led by senior trade official Sabine Weyand is in Washington DC this week, for talks with US administration officials. The team of commission officials is expected to reiterate and seek to explain the EU’s position.

“If our talks with the US do not yield the necessary results, we will be ready for the alternative with the aim of restoring a level playing field,” Mr Šefčovič told MEPs.