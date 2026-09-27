Figures suggest new legal aid model a ‘thorough yellow packing’ of solicitors’ services

Tony Collier accused Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan of continuing 'to selectively drop-feed certain statistics' in support of his position on the new criminal legal aid model. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Data showing that about 1,350 cases under the new criminal legal aid flat fee system were finalised in just one appearance suggest the approach is about “yellow packing” legal services, a leading defence solicitor has claimed.

Tony Collier, a partner in Ferrys LLP, was reacting to figures provided by Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan showing that 1,350 of 1,800 cases (75 per cent) under the new €520 payment model were dealt with in one appearance and that 99 per cent were concluded within five court appearances.

Based on the figures, criminal legal aid lawyers would be paid an estimated total of €702,000 for the 1,350 cases finalised in one court appearance since the scheme came into operation in July.

O’Callaghan has said the change was introduced for reasons including cost savings and efficiencies, with the spend on criminal legal aid in the District Court having risen from €19 million in 2015 to more than €41 million last year despite criminal case volumes in the court having decreased.

Collier accused the Minister of continuing “to selectively drop-feed certain statistics in support of his position while retaining control over the data and not releasing it to solicitors or the Law Society”.

He expressed concern over the Minister’s “apparent satisfaction” with criminal cases being disposed of in one court appearance, saying it was “inconceivable that this is an improvement on District Court justice”.

“This represents a fast-food type of legal representation, a thorough yellow packing of solicitors’ services in the District Courts,” Collier said.

“Out of this volume of cases, there would have been no time to consider the State’s evidence or arrange a consultation with a client.”

The Minister’s position is “depressing and worrying” and means accused persons in criminal trials will be “put back decades”, he said.

[ Lawyers lose out on €6.6m in payments amid criminal legal aid disputeOpens in new window ]

Rejecting the Minister’s claim of a significant take-up of legal aid certificates under the scheme, he pointed to Courts Service data showing the number of legal aid certificates granted in July under the new scheme was 702, down 93 per cent from the 10,277 recorded in the same month last year.

In a written reply to questions from Independent Ireland TD Ken O’Flynn and Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe, O’Callaghan said multiple certificates had not been permitted under the new scheme and it was “not accurate to compare data year on year”.

A withdrawal of services by criminal defence lawyers over the new scheme, in place since mid-June and escalated from July 1st, is set to continue when the new legal year begins on October 5th.

The Law Society told the Oireachtas justice committee last week that the scheme “takes a one-size-fits-all, uniform approach that is especially problematic as it has no regard to the complexity of cases coming before the courts”.

Figures separately released by O’Callaghan show lawyers on the criminal legal aid panel participating in the dispute sustained a cumulative €6.64 million hit to their income in related payments in July and August.

In a written reply to Social Democrats TD Aidan Farrelly, O’Callaghan said €12.5 million in criminal legal aid payments was made to lawyers over the two months, down from €19.15 million in the same period last year. Solicitors received €6.47 million of the total, down from €9.63 million last year.

Solicitors in dispute are not instructing barristers in criminal cases, meaning barristers’ income is also affected. Barristers received €6.02 million through the scheme in July and August, compared to €9.5 million in the same period a year earlier.