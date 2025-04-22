ESRI appoints Prof Martina Lawless as new director

Prof Martina Lawless has been named incoming director of the ESRI. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) has named Prof Martina Lawless as its next director on a 10-year term.

Prof Lawless, who currently works as a research professor, joined the think-tank in 2015 following a decade long stint as a research economist with the Central Bank.

A member of the National Statistics Board and the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council, the new director holds a doctorate in economics from Trinity College Dublin. Prof Lawless said she is “very proud” to have been appointed director of the ESRI.

“The institute plays a central role in our country in providing independent and rigorous evidence to inform policy decisions. I look forward to leading and further developing this role in the coming years.”

Prof Lawless paid tribute to the work of her predecessor Prof Alan Barrett, who led the ESRI for the past decade. She said she was “delighted” the current director would “continue to play a central role in the work of the ESRI”.

ESRI council chairman Seán O’Driscoll said: “Professor Lawless’ skills, experience and values align perfectly with the role, and we wish her every success.” The incoming director takes up the role in June.