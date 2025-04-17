Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

House prices jumped 8 per cent over the last 12 months, the CSO said. A quarter point ECB rate cut that is now seen as certain later today will only increase upward pressure on prices. Ian Curran reports.

Hotel guests in Dublin could face a room tax under plans being put together by the four Dublin local authorities in a move that mimics the approach of many cities worldwide, writes Mark Hilliard.

Kingspan chief executive Gene Murtagh has secured “qualified” support from a big shareholder advisory firm for his re-election to the group’s board next month, on the back of reputational damage the insulation group suffered from an inquiry into the Grenfell Tower disaster. Joe Brennan has the details.

Irish medical technology company Luma Vision has secured US regulatory clearance for a cardiac imaging device that it believes will reshape the treatment of patients suffering from heart conditions like atrial fibrillation. Ian Curran spoke to cofounder Fionn Lahart.

Mobility platform Lyft is buying rival FreeNow, the largest taxi operator in Ireland, from German automotive giants BMW and Mercedes-Benz for €175 million to expand into the European ride-hailing market, the US company said yesterday.

Twenty-seven finalists from 24 companies across three categories in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards are unveiled this morning. Between them, they employ over 4,000 people and have revenues in excess of €1 billion.

In her Net Results column, Ciara O’Brien bemoans the waste of time and money in online shopping where every retailer’s items fit differently. An Irish start-up, Swan, may offer a solution, she says.

Ciara also has some tips on keeping the data on your mobile phone safe if you should be unlucky enough to have it stolen.

In Innovation, we look at Meta and its two big ticket deals for Instagram and Whatsapp which were derided at the time but are now seen as two of the most important parts of Meta’s business. Which is why Mark Zuckerberg is fighting in a Washington DC court to stop the Federal Trade Commission form forcing him to unwind the transformative deals.

Kerrygold owner Ornua has begun discussions with US retailers around the pricing of its premium butter product in the wake of the 10 per cent tariff placed on imports last week by US president Donald Trump. Speaking to the Inside Business podcast, Ornua chief executive Conor Galvin said the 10 per cent tariff would result in a €50 million hit to Kerrygold over a full year.

