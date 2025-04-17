Asset rich Killarney Brewing seeks court protection from creditors

Killarney Brewing and Distillery Company has the largest independent brewery and visitor centre in Ireland. Photograph: iStock

Asset rich and cash poor Killarney Brewing and Distillery Holdings are in need of court protection from its creditors, barrister Declan Murphy has told the High Court.

Mr Murphy, who appeared with O’Flynn Exham Solicitors, Cork, for the company said a detailed survey of the company’s potential had been carried out by an independent financial expert who was of the opinion that the company could have an ongoing bright future under examinership.

Ms Justice Marguerite Bolger appointed James Anderson of Deloit as interim examiner to carry out a full investigation of the company’s affairs and potential future business chances and investment possibilities.

Mr Murphy told the court that the company was currently asset rich but cash-flow insolvent and required the protection of the court from its creditors and the appointment of an interim examiner. There were strong hopes of saving up to 100 jobs through examinership.

He said the parent company was head of seven other companies and boasted the largest independent brewery and visitor centre in Ireland. Killarney Brewing and Distillery Company produced premium Killarney beer, whiskey and gin at Fossa, Kerry, for both home and export consumption.

The initial plan to launch the company had been sketched out on a table napkin on a flight from Chicago.

The brief High Court proceedings were adjourned until May 2nd.