Electric vehicle sales rebound with 29% growth in March

So far this year, 9,978 new electric cars have been registered.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales have rebounded since the start of the year growing by 29 per cent in March, according to new data from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

The total number of new electric cars were registered in the month was 2,544 as against 1,980 registrations in March last year.

So far this year, 9,978 new electric cars have been registered representing a 25.8 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024 when 7,929 electric cars were registered.

However, in the new car market share for the year, petrol cars continue to lead the market at 27.9 per cent, followed by hybrid at 24.3 per cent, diesel at 16.7 per cent, electric at 15.4 per cent, and plug-in electric hybrid at 14.1 per cent.

READ MORE

New car registrations overall for March were up 18.4 per cent (17,345) when compared to the same month last year (14,644). Registrations year-to-date are up 4 per cent (64,824) on the same period last year (62,498).

Light commercial vehicles (LCV) declined by 10.2 per cent to 3,940. Year-to-date, they are down 13 per cent to 13,352.

Registrations of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) are down 21.2 per cent (275). The same cohort are down 6 per cent in the year-to-date (1,037).

What damage is Elon Musk doing to Tesla’s shares and sales? Listen | 23:45

Imported used cars have seen an 11 per cent (5,790) rise in March, when compared to March last year (5,217), while year-to-date imports are up 9.7 per cent (16,991) on 2024 (15,488).

SIMI director general Brian Cooke said the “strong performance” in March means the first quarter of the year has seen new car registrations increase by 4 per cent when compared to the same period last year.

“EV sales have rebounded since the start of the year, capturing 15 per cent of the market,” he said.

“In addition to the positive news on EVs, the market performance has been driven by an increase in the sales of hybrid cars, which when combined with EVs account for 55 per cent of the market.

“On the other hand, LCV registrations have seen another month of decline with a 13 per cent decrease in sales this quarter and HGV registrations are down 6 per cent year to date.

“This decline in commercial registrations highlights the current uncertain economic climate.”