Ryanair establishes subscription service offering discounted flights

Passengers wait to board a Ryanair plane heading to Porto in Portugal on the runway of Carcassonne airport in Aude, France. The Irish airline has launched a subscription service for discounted flights. Photograph: IDRISS BIGOU-GILLES/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Ryanair launched a subscription service on Monday that allows those who sign up access to make up to 12 discounted flights each year with free seat selection and travel insurance.

The new service, called Prime, costs €79 per annum and involves signing up to a monthly email listing the discounted fares available as well as other promotional material.

Subscribers can purchase up to 12 flights a year, one each month and will be able to reserve one of the allocated Prime seats as long as one is available.

The package also includes travel insurance covering cancellations arising from a range of circumstances, delays, stolen baggage and, in most cases, medical treatment.

The Irish airline said customers fully availing of the service and booking a maximum permitted 12 flights a year could potentially save up to five times the subscription cost while even those booking three flights can more than cover their €79 outlay.

Ryanair’s chief marketing officer Dara Brady is quoted as describing the offer as “a no brainer” but says the service will be limited to 250,000 subscribers. The Dublin-based airline carried 197.2 million passengers in 2024.

Hungarian no frills airline Wizz last year launched an All You Can Fly scheme initially costing €499 per year which rose to €599 after the introductory period.

It offered access to all of the flights on its network but with strict booking limitations but did not include baggage fees or seat selection. There was also a €10 flat fee per flight.

Wizz already has a monthly Multipass subscription service providing flights at set prices that cost between €35 and €65 depending on the base airport selected by the customer.

The All You Can Fly package was said to be limited to 10,000 customers and though the Ryanair one is much larger and comparatively straightforward, it too comes with a detailed list of terms and conditions.