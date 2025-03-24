Rethink Ireland launches €1.6m fund to support young people into employment

At the launch of the Rethink Ireland EmpowerTech Futures Fund were from left, Jennifer O’Loughlin, BNY Ireland Community Impact lead; Eamon Ryan, vice president of technology at JPMorganChase; Deirdre Mortell, chief executive of Rethink Ireland and Anthony Mills, business development manager at Rethink Ireland. Photograph: Marc O'Sullivan

Social innovation organisation Rethink Ireland has launched a €1.6 million fund aimed at giving young adults greater access to job opportunities.

The three-year Empower Tech Futures Fund will support u p to five projects and groups based in Dublin and Cork, supporting marginalised young adults, with cash grants and dedicated business support.

The fund, which is being supported by JPMorganChase, the Department of Rural and Community Development and BNY, is open for applications until May 15th.

Among the obstacles being tackled are a lack of awareness about career opportunities, gaps in essential skills and insufficient support networks.

The projects must be aimed at people aged between 18 and 30, supporting young people into internship, employment and apprenticeship programmes, and work placements.

“Every young person deserves the opportunity to build a brighter future, regardless of their background. Over the next three years, this fund will equip young adults with the necessary skills, knowledge, and networks to thrive in the 21st-century workforce bridging the skills gap, breaking down barriers to employment, providing holistic support, building employability skills, as well as enhancing the workforce development ecosystem,” said Rethink Ireland chief executive Deirdre Mortell.

“We know that young people love tech, grabbing their parents’ phones as soon as they are old enough to grasp! But at the same time the first generation of digital natives don’t always have the digital skills needed in a workplace. With funds like this, we want to eradicate unemployment gaps and create pathways into sustainable careers, particularly in the growing tech sector.”

Previously known as the Social Innovation Fund, Rethink Ireland is a not-for-profit that backs other charities. Originally launched in 2016 by then taoiseach Enda Kenny, it was intended to fund social innovation in Ireland through a mix of public money and private sources.

Among the projects it has backed is FoodCloud, which redistributes surplus food to cut down food waste. It has also partnered with Bank of America to support the Mná na hÉireann Empowerment Fund.

JPMorganChase Ireland’s senior country officer, Marc Hussey, said the bank was committed to helping young people develop digital and technology skills to access jobs in high-demand sectors.

“We believe that business has a role to play in tackling challenges to employment in Ireland, including difficulty accessing technical skills and support networks,” he said.

“Our firm is committed to advancing a sustainable and inclusive economy and the Empower Tech Futures Fund is a crucial part of these efforts in Ireland.”