Regulator updates consumer protection code

Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said the code had been updated “to reflect the provision of financial services in a digital world”.

It enhances consumer protections in several areas, including digitalisation, mortgage switching, frauds and scams, and greenwashing.

The update follows a review of consumer protections in Ireland by the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) last year which urged the regulator to engage more with consumers to improve its supervisory function.

Under the changes, mortgage providers will have to meet “new and enhanced disclosure requirements” when it comes to switching options and the cost of incentives to ensure the consumer is aware of the full impact over the full timeline of the mortgage.

Firms must also be more “vigilant to the evolving risks to the system and their customers from frauds and scams” and take appropriate actions to protect customers.

The Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (FSPO) is said to be dealing with a rise in complaints related to financial scama and phishing.

Under the updated code, firms must ensure customers can have no impression or misunderstanding that they are purchasing regulated products and services, “where that is not the case”.

To tackle the risk of greenwashing, firms will be required to ensure they communicate clearly on climate and sustainability features of products.

“The ways in which we as consumers buy, use and engage with financial services are changing significantly,” Governor Makhlouf said.

“These changes reflect new preferences, provide new opportunities and meet different needs on the part of individuals, households and businesses. But they also create new challenges and new risks in the financial sector that we supervise and for the consumers we protect,” he said.