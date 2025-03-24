Regulator questions Government housing policy, suggests planning ‘number one’ issue

Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf cast doubt on the Government housing policy yesterday while suggesting planning was the “number one” challenge.

Responding to reports that the Government is considering a move to ease lending restrictions on developers so they can invest more in housing, Mr Makhlouf said the Government should consider whether its many policies and interventions in the housing market are “mutually supportive” before introducing new ones.

“It’s obviously up to the Government to decide what policies it wants to put in place,” Mr Makhlouf said at the launch of the bank’s updated consumer protection code.

“My very strong advice to Government is that there are many interventions that they have already made, and are making, in the housing market, and my advice would be to take stock of all of those interventions, make sure they’re all mutually supportive of each other before introducing new ones,” he said.

READ MORE

Mr Makhlouf said the banks were “well capitalised” and “had the capacity to lend”.

“The number one issue in housing is planning. It’s absolutely planning. This is not a unique situation in Ireland, but planning is a problem,” he said.

“Changing the law is one thing, making sure that the new law is implemented well is as important as law itself,” he said in reference to the recently overhauled planning act.

The Government has been on the backfoot over the slowdown in new home completions, which fell by 7 per cent to just over 30,000 last year.

What do Donald Trump’s April tariffs mean for Ireland? Listen | 38:28

“So I would put all my energies, at whatever levels of government, at whatever levels in industry, to making sure that the planning rules are being implemented in a way that supports the construction of housing,” he said.

Mr Makhlouf is due to meet the Minister for Housing James Browne in the coming weeks to discuss Government housing policy.

On interest rates and the European Central Bank’s next move, Mr Makhlouf said the bank needed to be “pretty prudent and pretty cautious” about changes to its monetary policy stance when inflation was still above the European Central Bank’s (ECB) two per cent target and “when quite exceptional events are happening around the world which could have a direct effect on inflation”.

The ECB is expected to lower headline interest rates again next month but the euro zone’s flagging economy and the prospect of US tariffs makes the outlook uncertain.

He said the current period was characterised by extreme volatility and it was important that policymakers kept “a clear head”.

Mr Makhlouf said Ireland as a small, open economy had benefitted greatly from increased global trade and now stood to lose out from greater trade fragmentation and tariffs.

He said recent warnings from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe about the potential impact of tariffs on jobs and growth in the Irish economy were consistent with the regulator’s own assessment.

He warned the State’s reliance on corporation tax was a “weakness” and that the Government needed to broaden the tax base.