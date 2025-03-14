RTÉ to spend €150,000 on tree surgeons at D4 campus

RTÉ is to spend an estimated €150,000 on professional tree surgery services at its Montrose HQ in Donnybrook. Photograph: Alan Betson

RTÉ is to spend an estimated €150,000 on professional tree surgery services at its Montrose HQ in Donnybrook, Dublin 4.

The campus requires a tree management provider to deliver comprehensive tree inspections, hazard assessments, felling, and ongoing maintenance to ensure safety, health, and sustainability, according to newly filed tender documents.

The selected provider will provide a two hour on-site call out service for emergency events as determined by RTÉ‘s property management team.

The successful applicant will also perform tree felling and remedial work as required, safely removing hazardous trees and risk, based on assessments.

Regular maintenance including pruning and trimming will also be provided, while a full detailed arborist condition report of the Donnybrook site is expected within the first two months of the contract being awarded.

According to the documents, tree surgeons are expected to manage ivy on high-risk trees, particularly in high-traffic areas where ivy may increase weight or wind resistance, following best practices.

As part of the works over a five-year period, the appointed firm will also develop a tree hazard rating and condition assessment report, along with a risk mitigation strategy to ensure acceptable risk levels.

A recommended inspection and hazard schedule would be provided every one-to-two years, based on tree location, site usage, and potential risk factors.

The tender states that “immediate or high-risk trees should be clearly marked with appropriate recommendations”.

A spokesman said on Friday: “RTÉ regularly requires the services tendered for the maintenance and management of the large number of trees on our Donnybrook site.

“While there were some corrective works following the latest storm, a standard occurrence after such a weather event, there was no significant damage on RTÉ‘s Donnybrook site.”

The contract will run over a five-year period, and the price quoted is indicative, not set, he said.

The closing date for tenders is April 15th and RTÉ expects to award the contract in early May.