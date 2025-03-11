Eir reports rise in revenue and profit

Eir said it increased customers across its business units. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Profit at telecoms company Eir rose last year as the company‘s growth gathered pace.

The group said it added customers across all its business units, with its broadband subscriber base rising 2 per cent and 6 per cent growth in mobile customers. Its TV subscribers grew by 11 per cent over the period.

Pretax profit rose 46 per cent to €92 million in the year to December 31st 2024, the company said, while operating profit increased to €263 million for the year, up from €190 million in 2023.

Revenue was 2 per cent, or €30 million, higher over the year while the fourth quarter saw a 4 per cent increase in income.

READ MORE

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were 4 per cent higher on an annual basis, and 6 per cent in the fourth quarter.

But operating costs also climbed, rising 5 per cent for the year to €417 million, and at the same rate in the final three months of the year.

“2024 marked another year of growth for eir across our top and bottom lines,” said chief executive Oliver Loomes. “Additionally, Q4 marked our ninth consecutive quarter of revenue growth, capping off another successful year for Eir.”

The company said it had more than 1.5 million mobile customers at the end of the fourth quarter, with 1.2 million signed up for post-pay contracts. Its Tv subscribers rose to 112,000.

The year also saw Eir expand its fibre to the home broadband network expand to more than 1.3 million premises across Ireland. It now has 886,000 fibre broadband connections.

”We are proud to meet the increasing demand for high-speed internet, with FTTH traffic rising by 38.4 per cent over the past year,” Mr Loomes said.