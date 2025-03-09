Matt the Thresher acquires the Lime Kiln in Julianstown

The Lime Kiln Gastropub, in Julianstown, Co Meath, which has been bought by the Matt The Thresher group. Photograph: Alan Betson

Seafood bar and restaurant group Matt the Thresher has acquired the Lime Kiln gastropub in Julianstown, Co Meath.

The deal will see The Lime Kiln rebranded as Matt the Thresher Julianstown.

Matt the Thresher already has two restaurant and bars, based in Birdhill, Co Tipperary, and on Pembroke Street Lower, close to St Stephen’s Green in Dublin. They are owned by couple Jimmy Lyons and Charlotte Lyons, who have more than 30 years’ experience in the hospitality industry.

“We’re excited to announce that we have acquired The Lime Kiln Bar & Restaurant in Julianstown, Co Meath,” the group said.

“Over the coming months, we will be transforming this 150-year-old roadside inn into Matt the Thresher Julianstown, while also introducing a brand-new Village Bakery & Deli, replacing the existing Pantry Café.”

The Lime Kiln will continue to operate until March 30th, after which it will temporarily close for renovations in April before reopening as Matt the Thresher Julianstown in May 2025. The Pantry Café is adjacent to the gastropub.

The new owners said the kitchen team would be led by Matt The Thresher executive chef Ronaldo Valentim and head chef Antonino Luciano, with the restaurant opening seven days a week.

The premises opened as The Lime Kiln in 2015 under proprietors Tom Carson and John Macken. They thanked their team as they announced the sale in a social media post, describing it as “a wonderful step forward for Julianstown and all our fantastic staff and the local community”.

The new owners said the new venture would follow the approach of the wider group, using the best Irish ingredients, including fresh locally landed seafood.

Having originated in Birdhill, the family business expanded to the site of what was The Pembroke pub in Dublin in 2011.