Profits at FBD dip by 6% despite increase in insurance revenue

Profits at FBD, the Republic’s only indigenous insurer, dipped by almost 6 per cent last year even as insurance revenue was 10 per cent higher.

The group reported a profit before tax of €77.1 million for the financial year ended December 31st, 2024, which was down from €81.4 million in 2023. This was largely due to its underwriting result reducing to €66 million last year from €76 million in 2023.

FBD said the result was underpinned by “continuing growth” in insurance revenue as well as favourable prior year reserve development of €26.9 million and positive investment returns of €26.1 million.

Insurance revenue was 10 per cent higher at €441 million. Gross written premium was the largest part of insurance revenue, and was 12.5 per cent higher than 2023 at €460.2 million. The farmer, business, and retail sectors also grew.

Its overall profit for the period, after tax, was €67.2 million, which was down from €69.6 million.

The group’s policy count increased by 6.3 per cent with 33,000 additional policies written. Retention rates remained “consistently high”, particularly in the farmer and business sectors.

Average premiums increased by 5.8 per cent across the portfolio, half of which related to customers increasing their level of insurance cover and changing business mix, with some premium increases applied due to inflationary impacts.

Private motor average premium increased by 5.5 per cent, which FBD attributed to high levels of inflation and frequency experienced over 2022 to 2024 in relation to damage claims.

Home and farm average premiums increased by 10.3 per cent and 8.1 per cent respectively, reflecting “increases in property sums insured as rebuild costs continued to rise”. Insurance service expenses increased by €68.4 million to €278.5 million.

Property notifications increased 23 per cent compared to 2023, with Storm Isha in January 2024 and Storm Darragh in December “contributing significantly” to this. The average cost of property claims increased by 20 per cent, partly due to business interruption settlements.

Injury average settlement costs remained in line with prior year, however they were 7 per cent lower than 2020, signalling a “generally positive trend” since the introduction of the Personal Injury Guidelines in 2021.

For motor damage claims, FBD said it is seeing indications these costs are “beginning to stabilise”. However, there is “evidence of continued inflationary pressure” in commercial motor damage claims.

Net of reinsurance weather losses in 2024 were higher than that in 2023. This was primarily driven by Storm Isha and Storm Darragh, with a net cost to FBD of €14.7 million.

Large injury claims, defined as a value greater than €250,000, were slightly lower than the average of the past 10 years.

The board proposes to pay an ordinary dividend of 100 cent per share for the 2024 financial year, which is in line with the previous year.

FBD chief executive, Tomás Ó Midheach described 2024 as “another year of strong performance”.

“This result is underpinned by increased business growth, positive underwriting results and increased investment returns,” he said.

“Our sustained growth and prudent capital management has enabled us to deliver four successive years of dividends, demonstrating the strength of the business.” Looking ahead to 2025, he said FBD is focused on “sustaining momentum”.