Dublin Airport to challenge ramp demolition refusal

Planners have refused Dublin Airport permission to demolish the unused spiral traffic ramp at terminal one.

Dublin Airport operator DAA will appeal planners' refusal to allow it demolish an unused traffic ramp at terminal one.

Fingal County Council, the airport’s planning authority, this week refused DAA permission to knock the spiral traffic ramp on one side of the terminal to make way for its expansion.

DAA intends appealing the decision to An Bord Pleanála, the State company confirmed on Tuesday.

Earlier DAA dubbed Fingal’s decision “disappointing”, pointing out that the spiral ramp’s removal was essential to upgrade terminal one’s facade.

READ MORE

“It is crucial that we prioritise development of Dublin Airport that allows us to add terminal capacity,” said a statement.

Fingal says removing the ramp would contravene several of its development plan objectives and policies.

The council maintains that its demolition would seriously injure the visual amenities and the character of the area, as it would result in the eastern facade terminal one being of lesser design quality.

DAA chief executive, Kenny Jacobs, argued that the decision was strange.

“Having previously not listed this building as one of interest they change their mind when we apply for planning to replace this unused structure with something we can use,” he said.

“Why do Irish planners approve a new runway to allow the airport expand and then refuse every other development that allows terminal expansion that goes with the runway expansion?”

This is the latest clash between DAA and Fingal County Council over planning.

In January, the pair also differed over whether the council had validated a DAA application to increase the airport’s passenger limit from 32 million a year to 36 million.

DAA sought permission for the ramp’s removal in January saying it was no longer needed.

The airport built it in the 1970s to give access to a car park that was intended for the terminal’s roof, but which was never used. Staff only occasionally use the ramp nowadays.

Fingal County Council is the planning authority for Dublin Airport. DAA is currently seeking permission from it to increase the controversial passenger limit at the gateway.

Fingal granted permission for a bus set down area at the airside of terminal two.