Australian adtech company Publift to create 50 jobs in Dublin

Irish-founded Australian adtech company Publift is to expand into the Irish market, with plans to create 50 jobs by the end of the year.

The move will boost the company’s European presence and support clients in the region and in North America.

Founded in Sydney, Australia in 2015 by Irishman Colm Dolan, Publift has partnered with more than 700 publishers around the world, providing a high-tech managed service to help digital and enterprise publishers maximise ad revenue.

The company offers programmatic advertising technology to boost digital ad revenue. Its managed service offering includes an all-in-one ad tech solution and provides custom ad layouts, page performance optimisation, and ad revenue maximisation.

A Google Certified Publishing Partner, Publift also works with industry leaders like Rightmove in Europe, and REA Group in the Asia Pacific market.

“Hailing from Portumna, I am particularly proud that Publift has created so many jobs in my home country,” Mr Dolan said. “Our new Dublin office will play a crucial role in enhancing our service offerings, and we’re excited to tap into Ireland’s rich talent pool.”

Led by Roddy O’Caoimh, Publift’s head of sales and marketing, the Dublin office will be recruiting for a range of roles across sales, customer success, and engineering, with recruitment under way.

The company is planning to expand its product offering to more enterprise publishers this year, furthering the reach of its business.

The expansion is being supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. Chief executive Michael Lohan said Publift’s decision to locate here further demonstrated confidence in Ireland.

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment Peter Burke welcomed the news of the new Dublin office. “Publift is a welcome addition to our already thriving Tech sector, allowing them to further expand their client base across Europe and North America,” he said.