Donald Trump says he will impose 25% tariffs on imports from EU

US president warns levies will target auto sector and be applied ‘generally’

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has decided to slap 25 per cent tariffs on imports from the European Union. Photograph: Ludovic Marin/AP
James Politi
Wed Feb 26 2025 - 18:24

US President Donald Trump said he has decided to slap 25 per cent tariffs on imports from the European Union (EU), as he lashed out at the bloc, saying it “was formed to screw the United States”.

“We have made a decision and we’ll be announcing it very soon. It’ll be 25 per cent,” the US president said during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

Trump said the levies would be applied “generally”, though he specifically mentioned that they would hit car imports.

The euro fell slightly following Trump’s comments, trading 0.2 per cent lower against the dollar at $1.049.

More to follow.

