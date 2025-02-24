IHF President Michael Magner and IHF Chief Executive Paul Gallagher pictured on arrival in Killarney on Sunday ahead of the annual Irish Hotels Federation Conference. Photograph: Don MacMonagle

Room occupancy in the State’s hotels and guest houses fell back in 2024 and there are warning signs on the horizon as rising costs hit the industry, the Irish Hotels Federation has said. As Tim O’Brien reports ahead of the federation’s annual conference today, its president Michael Magner said advance bookings were down, with a drop of about 2 per cent worth about €100 million, in 2025 compared to this time last year.

Sabbaticals and career breaks are well known for being a huge help to workers, especially in stressful jobs. As Pilita Clarke writes, who is afraid of the big, bad sabbatical?

Reference rents are not the solution to the challenges in Ireland’s rental sector, according to Michael O’Flynn, Ronan Lyons and Dermot O’Leary - all members of the Housing Commission - in our Opinion piece.

Irish companies remain underprepared to meet EU sustainability and enforcement standards, a new survey has revealed, even as the bloc looks set to water down the new reporting rules that came into effect last year. Ian Curran has the details.

In Me & My Money, Eunice Power, CEO of Waterford Festival of Food, says she has a pension plan “but it requires me not to retire for quite a while”.

Public relations company MKC Communications has named Brian Harrison as its new managing director, replacing the firm’s co-founder Tim Kinsella who will move into an executive director role after 10 years at the helm of the business. Ian Curran has the story.

Irish catering and hospitality service provider Kylemore Services Group (KSG) grew its profit nine-fold last year as turnover was boosted by increased sales and the addition of some new contracts to the business. Colin Gleeson reports.

In his column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy looks at how US president Donald Trump’s anti-growth policies will at some stage meet with political reality in the US, whether he likes it or not.

Is Europe’s stock market rally built on a pro-Russian peace? Stocktake offers a view.

