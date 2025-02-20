Irish employers are expected to take a “measured” approach to salary increases with pay rises expected to average at around 2 per cent to 3 per cent. Photograph: iStock.

Irish employers are expected to take a “measured” approach to salary increases with pay rises expected to average at around 2 per cent to 3 per cent as businesses prioritise those in high-demand roles, professional recruitment consultancy Morgan McKinley has said.

In its latest Irish salary guide, the firm said the jobs market for professionals has settled down after the Covid-19 pandemic and companies are primed to take a more considered approach to hiring and pay than in recent years. Ian Curran reports.

Businesses face rent hikes this year as commercial property continues to recover, valuers predict in a report due out on Thursday. Surveyors believe that factory and office values will increase in 2025 as demand for space grows on the back of strong economy, aided by falling interest rates.

The news means business tenants face likely rent hikes this year, according to the Society of Chartered Surveyors of Ireland. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

We all know what we are supposed to do to keep our children safe online: supervise every online interaction, says Ciara O’Brien in our Thursday column. But the more ubiquitous technology has become, the more it becomes a normal part of our lives. The unintended consequence of that has been that we aren’t as tuned in to its pitfalls.

Gareth Sheridan wants to “put manners” on the largest pharmaceutical companies in the US and the Irishman aims to build a multibillion-euro business in the process. The Nutriband founder wants to force change in the painkiller market by competing directly with the biggest players in the game, writes Emmet Ryan.

“Landing Google really put us on the map”: Karl Brophy on the success and sale of Red Flag Listen | 61:26

A majority of international investors believe Irish businesses are making unsupported claims about their sustainability credentials and want more detail in corporate reports, a new report has highlighted.

PwC’s latest global investor survey, based on a poll of more than 345 investment professionals globally including 32 in Ireland, found that almost two-thirds of foreign investors in Irish companies believe sustainability targets should be included in executive pay agreements. Ian Curran reports

As a product designer with the software company, Intercom, Kostya Gorsky was also involved in hiring new team members.

After each interview, he had to write up notes about the candidate, something he found time consuming and the least enjoyable part of the job. Recognising that there had to be a better way, Gorsky put his experience in digital product development to work to create Hirehire, an AI co-pilot aimed at recruiters and designed to save them time and improve the quality of candidate interviews. Elaine Keogh reports.

It has been a while since I handled vinyl. There is plenty of it around the house; there are even a couple of turntables hanging about. But these days it is easier to just open up an app and start streaming, so the record player is more of an occasional device rather than an integral part of the music scene here, says Ciara O’Brien as she reviews the Victrola Stream Sapphire record player which retails for €1500.

Cantillon notes that times have changed when it comes to travelling to Dublin Airport as Aircoach cancels some routes; the IDA has a serious target to hit when it comes to job creation as Trump’s tariffs loom and that the State’s plan for shared home electric vehicle chargers is not addressing the real issue.

The world’s skies are becoming crowded, posing a risk to airlines as rockets, drones and, in the near future, “flying taxis” begin to use airspace.

The huge number of new rockets – pioneered by Elon Musk’s SpaceX – is set to exacerbate the problem as the growing commercial space industry will share airspace used by tens of thousands of passenger planes. Meanwhile, drones and the expected emergence of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOLs), so-called flying taxis, are set to complicate the management of the lower levels of airspace through which planes take off and land. Philip Georgiadis and Peggy Hollinger report.

