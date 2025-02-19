Florida State supporters before the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic match between Florida State and Georgia Tech at in Dublin. The ITIC warned the tourism industry is relying more and more on travellers from the US. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Irish tourism depends increasingly on high-spending North American holidaymakers as European visitors cut back, new figures show. The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation warns that hospitality businesses are growing increasingly dependent on North American travellers, who spend up to three times more than their European counterparts when they holiday here. Barry O’Halloran reports.

The co-founder of one of the biggest hotel operators in the State said the group expects to complete three big projects this year, including the €25 million redevelopment of the Hilton Hotel in Dublin, as it eyes new acquisition prospects in the capital. Ian Curran has the story.

As the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities rules that new data centres must be able to supply power back to the grid, Barry breaks down what it all means for us.

Dublin businesses have long called for more gardai on duty in the city centre, while warning that the streets were becoming more dangerous. Despite recent stabbings in the city, John McManus has detected a possible change in tone on the issue.

Irish banks have notoriously kept interest rates for savers lower than their European counterparts in recent years, but how can you take advantage of the rates on offer elsewhere, and what are the dangers? In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt takes readers through the options they face, and how to avoid the possible pitfalls.

Investments to decarbonise the cement sector will likely require the provision of significant incentives, Government officials have warned. Ministers were told State agencies have to date approved about €54 million in funding to assist large industrial emitters overall with their decarbonisation plans. Martin Wall reports.

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for a new 111-bedroom hotel for Dublin city centre. The appeals board overturned a refusal by Dublin City Council and dismissed its inspector’s own refusal recommendation to grant planning permission to Appalachian Property Holdings Ltd for changing the use of three floors from office to hotel and construct a new six-storey extension at 19-24 St Andrew’s Street, Dublin 2. Gordon Deegan has read the plans.

A discussion on pay caps and the “supertax” on bonuses at AIB is likely to rear its head as the State’s share in the bank approaches zero, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has been told. As Ken Foxe reports, in a submission on the latest sale of the Government stake in the bank, Department of Finance officials said there was no legal requirement to change the compensation cap as long as the state remained a shareholder.

Former data protection commissioner Helen Dixon has stood down from her role with the Republic’s telecommunications regulator just one year after joining the agency. In a post on LinkedIn, Ms Dixon announced on Tuesday that she was “departing” from ComReg and wanted to “try something new”. Ian Curran has the story.

A tribunal has upheld the sacking of a bank official who spent decades moonlighting as a barman “pulling pints” in a Dublin pub only to lose both jobs in a year after a senior AIB manager read about his unfair dismissal from the bar job in a news report. Stephen Bourke has the story.

Digicel, the Caribbean-based telco founded by Denis O’Brien in Jamaica, is planning to make a number of staff redundant as part of an efficiency drive to remain “relevant and competitive” in its markets. Ciaran Hancock has the details.

Having already secured in the region of €50 million from the sale of the 47.92-hectare (118.40 acre) Killamonan Business Park to Iput Real Estate, developer Mick Bailey’s Bovale Developments has completed the disposal of another of its large M50 logistics landbanks for about €44.6 million. Ronald Quinlan reports.

Also in Commercial Property, Ronald reports that a consortium of investors led by the well-known family of hoteliers, the McGettigans, has acquired the former four-star Nuremore Hotel & Country Club in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan.

