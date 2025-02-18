Helen Dixon to depart ComReg role after one year

Helen Dixon announced her departure from ComReg in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/ The Irish Times

Helen Dixon, the former Data Protection Commissioner, has stood down from her role with Ireland’s telecommunications regulator just one year after joining the body.

In a post on LinkedIn, Ms Dixon announced on Tuesday that she was “departing” from ComReg and wanted to “try something new”.

She joined the communications regulator as a commissioner in February 2024. The move was signalled by then Minister for Communications Eamon Ryan in late 2023 when Ms Dixon announced her departure from the Data Protection Commission (DPC), which she led for 10 years.

On Tuesday, Ms Dixon did not give any indication what her next move is likely to be.

“After over 18 years in regulatory leadership roles and in particular in global digital regulation, I’ve decided that the time is right to come at the questions and hopefully better answers from some different angles,” she said in the post.

Thanking her colleagues in ComReg, Ms Dixon added: “I don’t know at this point what form(s) my next act will take. I’m going to take a little time to reflect on that.”

