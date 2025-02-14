Kerry Group to establish new digital centre of excellence at Naas facility

Kerry Group is opening a digital centre of excellence in Naas, Co Kildare.

Food group Kerry is to establish a new digital centre of excellence in Co Kildare, aimed at making its operations more efficient.

The new facility will support digital initiatives to drive productivity and business performance through operations, research and development, commercial activities and global business services.

It will also use advanced generative AI solutions to improve its business processes and support customer partnerships.

The centre will be located at the nutrition giant’s global innovation facility in Naas, Co Kildare.

“The Digital Centre of Excellence creates exciting opportunities to accelerate our business,” said Shane McGibney, chief business transformation officer at Kerry. “The initiative represents a new aspect of transformation at Kerry.”

The centre builds on the digital initiatives piloted by the food group in past 12 to 18 months, including the launch of the KerryNow customer portal. There are plans to grow the deployment of the initiatives and embark on more in the coming two years.

It is being supported by a €7.5 million grant from Enterprise Ireland under its research, development and innovation fund that supports large-scale transformation projects.

“This investment is further proof of Kerry Group’s commitment to innovation and commercial excellence,” said Jenny Melia, executive director at Enterprise Ireland.

“Enterprise Ireland is proud to support this new Centre of Excellence at the Kerry Global Innovation Centre in Kildare and we remain committed to supporting Irish companies like Kerry on their innovation agenda to further build on the resilience and competitiveness of the Irish food sector.”