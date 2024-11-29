Wayflyer named as fastest-growing technology company in Deloitte’s annual ranking

Irish tech company Wayflyer has been named as the fastest-growing technology company in Deloitte’s annual ranking.

The company, which provides ecommerce stores with affordable unsecured loans to allow them to fund advertising and inventory in advance of selling items, topped the Deloitte 2024 Technology Fast 50 awards. The shortlist included companies such as cybersecurity business Siren, payments company CleverCards and healthcare platform Spectrum.Life.

The ranking of Ireland’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies is based on revenue growth, measured over a four-year period. The programme, which promotes innovation and entrepreneurship in the Irish indigenous tech sector, is in its 25th year. Previous winners include fellow unicorn LetsGetChecked, Swoop and Buymie.

Aidan Corbett, chief executive and co-founder of Wayflyer, said the award was an “incredibly proud moment” for the team.

“This recognition reflects the work we have put in since 2019 to provide funding to consumer brands, helping them solve problems that constrain their growth,” he said. “The truth is, we’re only just getting started.”

The 2024 winners generated €1.4 billion in total annual revenue, employing more than 6,000 people, with the average growth rate for the companies at 572 per cent compared with four years ago.

“While Ireland has solidified its reputation as a global hub for technological excellence, the true highlight has been the remarkable growth of home-grown tech talent. Over the past 25 years the Fast 50 programme has been at the heart of this story, championing the innovation and ambition of indigenous tech companies in Ireland,” said James Toomey, partner and Fast 50 lead at Deloitte.

“Wayflyer’s achievement highlights the importance of local companies driving direct domestic investment and proving their prowess on a global stage.

“The Fast 50 rankings are a badge of honour, offering trusted recognition based on four years of revenue growth. This credibility distinguishes the programme and not only identifies the tech leaders of tomorrow but signals their readiness to scale globally.”

Alchemy was named winner of the “growing new technology” category, while Louella Morton, cofounder of TestReach, was awarded the advocate for women in tech award. The impact award, which recognises a company that has made a significant impact within the current year, went to Catagen, and Kneat picked up the scale-up award. MyComplianceOffice, Klearcom and Ocuco, were also among the winners, with the latter picking up the alumni award.