Half of Irish employees would not accept job without hybrid working option, survey finds

The main reason given by the 26 per cent of employees who changed job in the last year was to find a better work-life balance. Photograph: iStock

Over half of Irish employees would not accept a job offer that did not have a hybrid working option, a survey has found.

The study, by recruitment firm Hays Ireland, also reports that 46 per cent of employees said they would opt for a job for with a lower salary if it was fully remote.

Many employees do not see hybrid working as a perk any more – instead, it is seen as an expectation, said Maureen Lynch, managing director of Hays Ireland.

READ MORE

“However, employers appear less convinced by this way of working,” she noted. “Many prominent blue-chips are encouraging their employees to come back into the office either four or five days a week.”

Of the 1,150 responses received, 45 per cent of workers had a hybrid working model while 40 per cent were fully based in the office.

According to the survey, 47 per cent of businesses said that hybrid working had helped to retain employees while 74 per centsaid they expected hybrid working arrangements to remain the same next year.

Employers also emphasised that salaries, benefits packages, career development opportunities and an overall positive work environment contributed to attracting staff.

The main reason given by the 26 per cent of employees who changed job in the last year was to find a better work-life balance. Prioritising flexible working hours and shorter commutes into the office were key motivators, the survey found.

Some 61 per cent of people said they were not satisfied with their work-life balance, with a further 26 per cent saying they were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied.

Some 55 per cent of Irish businesses required staff to be in the office at least two or three times per week minimum while 18 per cent offered flexible formats where employees could choose how many days per week they wanted to work from home versus. in the office, the survey said.

The survey was conducted between August 21st and September 23rd this year and was taken by employers and employees from across the country. Hays Ireland was contacted for comment.