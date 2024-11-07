An aerial view of the Bray Central retail scheme in Co Wicklow. Receivers have been appointed to a company that controls the shopping centre.

A UK-based loan servicing group has appointed receivers to a company co-owned by Paddy McKillen jnr that controls the Bray Central shopping and town centre site. Ian Curran has the details.

Be careful what you say when you’re cooking in the kitchen. It turns out your air fryer might be listening in, and sending your collected data to China. Our tech columnist Karlin Lillington explains how the appliance could be eavesdropping our conversations.

Irish company Jones Engineering has reported a near doubling in profit amid a strong pickup in the group’s overseas business. Eoin Burke-Kennedy goes through the numbers.

The first major casualty of Donald Trump’s landslide election victory, besides the Democrats, are the pollsters. Cantillon explains why.

The State should spend €2 billion a year up to 2030 boosting the national electricity grid to aid efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the Electricity Association of Ireland has said. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Recently-imposed traffic restrictions in Dublin city centre promise a more pleasurable shopping experience for pedestrians this Christmas, writes Cantillon.

Sticking with Dublin city centre, billionaire Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct has secured the green light to open a large gym at the former Debenhams department store on Dublin’s Henry Street. Gordon Deegan reports.

What Trump’s presidency could mean for Ireland’s economy Listen | 31:29

Donald Trump’s election victory was a cause for celebration among a cohort of tech bros who backed his bid for the White House, including Elon Musk, writes Cantillon.

